Ballon d'Or Feminin 2024: Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Successive Year

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati scooped the Ballon d'Or Feminin for a second successive year following more club and international success last season. (More Football News)
Bonmati fought off competition from Barcelona team-mates Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo as well as Lyon's Ada Hegerberg to win the prize.
The Spaniard enjoyed another stellar year, helping Barca to the Women's Champions League crown, scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Lyon in the final.
She finished with the most goal involvements (11, six goals and five assists) in last season's competition.
Bonmati made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 goals from midfield and setting up 17 more.
She was also part of the Spain side that followed up their World Cup success by winning the first edition of the Women's Nations League, scoring in the final against France.
Her success sees her follow club and international team-mate Alexia Putellas in winning back-to-back Ballons d'Or.
Hansen finished as the runner-up, with Paralluelo coming third, making it a Barca top three in Paris.
The first Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy was won by former Chelsea boss and current United States head coach, Emma Hayes.
Hayes ended her 12-year stint with the Blues at the end of last season, and went out on the back of clinching her seventh Women's Super League title.
The 48-year-old then led the USWNT to glory in her first tournament in charge, with her side claiming gold at the Paris Olympics.
Spanish and European champions Barca, unsurprisingly, retained the Women's Club of the Year, having won the inaugural award in 2023.