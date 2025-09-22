Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Where To Watch, List Of Nominees - All You Need To Know

Here are all the details that you need to know about the upcoming Ballon d'Or 2025 awards ceremony

Outlook Sports Desk
Ballon-dor-Award-2025
The Ballon d'Or trophy in the making. Photo: X/ballondor
  • Ballon d'Or 2025 will take place on Sept 22 in Paris, France

  • Ousmane Dembele of PSG will be the favourite to land the prize

  • The ceremony will be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet

Football's biggest extravaganza takes place in Paris, France when the 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or awards gets underway on Monday, September 22. Earlier, the France Football magazine had announced the nominations for the award categories.

In the best footballer (male), Ousmane Dembele of PSG will be the favourite to land the prize after taking his side to UEFA Champions League glory in 2024-25 season. Dembele's PSG also won the Coupe de France, Ligue 1, and many others. He played 49 games for French club, scoring 33 goals and registering 13 assists.

There's talk of Lamine Yamal as well with a shout for the Golden Ball. The 18-year-old has had a fantastic season for Barcelona in the 2024-25 season. Yamal won the La Liga and Copa del Rey and played 109 matches, scoring 27 times.

A Breakdown Of Awards To Be Presented At Ballon d'Or Ceremony (Men & Women)

  • Ballon d’Or (Best Player)

  • Kopa Trophy (Best Young Player)

  • Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper)

  • Gerd Müller Trophy (Top Scorer)

  • Johan Cruyff Trophy (Best Coach)

  • Club of the Year

  • Socrates Award (Solidarity Actions)

Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees

Selected Men’s Nominees

  • Jude Bellingham

  • Ousmane Dembélé

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma

  • Raphinha

  • Mohamed Salah

  • Lamine Yamal

Selected Women’s Nominees

  • Aitana Bonmatí

  • Lucy Bronze

  • Alexia Putellas

  • Alessia Russo

  • Leah Williamson

Ballon d'Or 2025 - Live Telecast And Live Streaming Info

When and where is the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony scheduled?

The Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony will take place on Monday, September 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.

What is the start time for the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony in India?

The time for the start of the ceremony isn't confirmed yet.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Ballon d'Or 2025 live in India?

Indian viewers can watch the ceremony live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can one catch the live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony in India?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

