AUT 3-1 POL, UEFA Euro 2024: Austria Boost Hopes For Last 16, Poland At Risk Of Elimination

Robert Lewandowski, who missed Poland's first match against the Netherlands due to an injury, came on in the second half but failed to make an impact, and was booked after just five minutes on the pitch

Austria celebrate their 3-1 victory against Poland in UEFA Euro 2024 in Berlin.
Austria picked up a crucial win at Euro 2024 by defeating Poland 3-1 in its second group match and leaving the Poles on the brink of elimination on Friday. (More Football News)

Gernot Trauner, Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic scored for Austria while Krzysztof Piatek had Poland's first-half equalizer.

To avoid a group stage exit, Poland needs the Netherlands to beat France in a later Group D match on Friday.

Austria came out blazing and took the lead within 10 minutes when Trauner headed in a cross from Philipp Mwene.

The Poles clawed their way back and leveled just before the half-hour mark, with Piatek slotting in a rebound from close range.

Arnautovic sealed the win for Austria from the penalty spot after Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny brought down Marcel Sabitzer in the penalty area in the 77th.

Polish fans roared as their record goal-scorer Lewandowski rose from the bench 15 minutes into the second half to make his Euro 2024 debut, replacing Adam Buksa in the attack. However, the captain had a disappointing evening in Berlin, receiving a yellow card almost immediately after a tough challenge on Philipp Lienhart.

Baumgartner picked up an excellent pass from Alexander Prass to make it 2-1, and this time Poland didn't have the energy to reply.

Austria, after a loss and a win, next faces the Netherlands on Tuesday.

France awaits two-loss Poland in the final round of the group stage.

