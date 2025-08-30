Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Fuggerstadter Face Bavarians

Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: File photo of Bayern Munich in action in Bundesliga. AP

Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Augsburg vs Bayern Munich in matchweek 2 of the Bundesliga 2025-26. The clash takes place at the WWK Arena, where Augsburg come in high on confidence after beating Hallescher FC in the DFB-Pokal and SC Freiburg in their league opener. Bayern, led by Vincent Kompany, also made a strong start with dominant wins over RB Leipzig in the league and Wehen Wiesbaden in the cup, and will look to carry that momentum despite playing away from home. Get live updates right here.

30 Aug 2025, 09:34:56 pm IST Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Head-To-Head Bayern have dominated historically, winning 42 of the 60 meetings. Augsburg have claimed 12 victories, with six matches ending in draws. The Bavarians are on a five-match winning streak in this fixture since Augsburg’s DFB Cup second round win in 2023 and have completed a league double over Augsburg in each of the last three Bundesliga seasons.

