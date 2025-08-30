Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Fuggerstadter Face Bavarians

Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Head-To-Head
Bayern have dominated historically, winning 42 of the 60 meetings. Augsburg have claimed 12 victories, with six matches ending in draws. The Bavarians are on a five-match winning streak in this fixture since Augsburg’s DFB Cup second round win in 2023 and have completed a league double over Augsburg in each of the last three Bundesliga seasons.
Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Streaming Info
The 2025-26 Bundesliga clash will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.
Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: Hello!
Hello and welcome back to another live blog! Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich coming up, stay tuned for all the live updates, with kick-off set for 10:00 PM IST.