Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund were reduced to 10 men as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Augsburg in the Bundesliga. (More Football News)
Alexis Claude-Maurice struck twice for Augsburg as Dortmund lost again after taking the lead, following their 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Nuri Sahin's team took the lead after just four minutes on Saturday, with Donyell Malen slotting home.
Augsburg got an unexpected equaliser in the 25th minute when Claude-Maurice broke through, found no resistance from four defenders and had plenty of space to drill in a long-range finish.
The Frenchman, making his first league start for Augsburg, netted a second to complete the comeback five minutes after the restart, curling a low shot home from the edge of the box.
Dortmund's comeback attempts fell short, and their frustration was compounded when substitute Almugera Kabar received his second booking in stoppage time.
Data Debrief: BVB's European hangover
Dortmund have lost their last four Bundesliga games following on from a Champions League fixture in midweek.
In fact, they have only won two of their last 14 Bundesliga away matches on the weekend after a Champions League clash.
Augsburg, meanwhile, ended a winless run of seven Bundesliga games against Dortmund.