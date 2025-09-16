Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Athletic Bilbao face Arsenal in UEFA Champions League on September 16
Athletic Bilbao take on visiting Arsenal at San Mames in their opening fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase on Tuesday (September 16). Watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal football match live tonight.
Ernesto Valverde's Bilbao qualified directly by finishing fourth in the Spanish La Liga last season, returning to the UEFA Champions League for only the third time in their history. The Lions have won three of their first four league matches, including victories over Sevilla and Real Betis, but lost to Alaves at home.
Gunners, who lost the Premier League title fight to Liverpool, enter the tournament as one of England's top-ranked sides. This season, Mikel Arteta's team started well domestically, with wins against Manchester United and Leeds, but lost narrowly to the Reds in their last outing.
Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal Team News And Likely Starting XIs
Both teams are dealing with injury concerns. Athletic Club are without Nico Williams and several defensive options, while Arsenal arrived in Bilbao without Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus, with doubts over Martin Odegaard and William Saliba.
Athletic Bilbao Likely Starting XI: Unai Simon; Jesus Areso, Dani Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Yuri Berchiche; Mikel Vesga, Mikel Jauregizar; Inaki Williams, Oihan Sancet, Alex Berenguer; Maoan Sannadi.
Arsenal Likely Starting XI: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Mikel Merino, Marti Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli.
Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal Football Head-To-Head Record
This marks the first competitive meeting between the two clubs, but Bilbao were no match against Arsenal in their pre-season Emirates Cup friendly earlier this summer, losing 0-3.
Should Arsenal win tonight, they will become the first team to beat Spanish teams six games in a row in the Champions League. Since 2023, the Gunners have defeated both Real Madrid and Sevilla twice, and Girona once in this run.
Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details
When is the Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The Athletic Bilbao Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 10:15 PM IST.
Where is the Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played at the San Mames Stadium.
Where to watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India.