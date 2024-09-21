Aston Villa 3-1 Wolves, EPL: Emery's Comeback Kings Script Another Turnaround

Aston Villa forged another second-half comeback as they defeated Wolves 3-1 to continue their fine start to the Premier League season. (More Football News)
Gary O’Neil’s men were much the better team throughout the first half at Villa Park, and took the lead through Matheus Cunha.
But Villa, like they did against Everton last week, fought back and completed a superb second-half turnaround.
Ollie Watkins restored parity before Ezri Konsa finished smartly to give his side the lead in the 88th minute.
In-form Jhon Duran put the result beyond all doubt in injury time as Villa climbed into third place on 12 points.
Wolves, who lost Yerson Mosquera to a nasty-looking head injury, slipped to the foot of the table, with just one point from their five matches.
Data Debrief: Comeback kings
Villa have now won each of their last two Premier League matches in which they trailed at half-time.
That matches the number of second-half comebacks they managed across their previous 99 top-flight matches in which they were behind at the interval combined, with Villa drawing 11 of those and losing 86.
Furthermore, they have now claimed successive wins over Wolves for the first time since doing the double over them in the 2003-04 season.