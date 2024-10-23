Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: John Mcginn And Jhon Duran Help Maintain 100% Record In UCL 2024

Aston Villa extended their 100% record in the Champions League this season by beating Bologna 2-0 at home on Tuesday. (More Football News)
The result leaves Villa top of the 36-team league table, with three victories, six goals scored and zero conceded.
Unai Emery's side claimed the victory thanks to second-half goals from John McGinn and Jhon Duran, who was starting just his second match of the season in all competitions.
Villa controlled the match for large periods and had multiple chances to open the scoring before McGinn's free-kick went all the way through a sea of bodies and into the top corner. The Scot's goal was checked by VAR for a possible handball but later confirmed.
Duran then doubled their lead in the 64th minute - Morgan Rogers swung a cross into the box, which the Colombian flicked into the goal after holding off a defender.
Next up for Villa in the Champions League is a trip to Club Brugge, while Bologna - who are 28th with one point - host Monaco.
Data debrief: Villa make history
Villa's victory on Tuesday helped them become only the third team to ever win their first three Champions League matches without conceding.
Unai Emery, meanwhile, became only the fifth Spanish manager to have won 25 matches in the competition, alongside Pep Guardiola, Vicente Del Bosque, Rafa Benitez and Luis Enrique.
For Bologna, it is one victory in 11 matches in all competitions so far this season.