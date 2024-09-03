Football

UEFA Nations League: Scotland Disappointment 'Never Leaves', Says John Mcginn

Scotland only took one point from a possible nine in Germany, getting thrashed by the hosts in their opener before a late loss against Hungary snuffed out their hopes of reaching the knockout stages after a draw with Switzerland

John McGinn, Scotland, Football
Scotland's John McGinn
info_icon

John McGinn admitted that he is still not over Scotland's disappointing early exit at Euro 2024 as they prepare for their latest Nations League campaign. (More Football News)

Scotland only took one point from a possible nine in Germany, getting thrashed by the hosts in their opener before a late loss against Hungary snuffed out their hopes of reaching the knockout stages after a draw with Switzerland.

It followed a similar showing from the Tartan Army at Euro 2020 as they failed to make a mark on their major tournament return.

Having played in both European Championships for Scotland, McGinn said it was an experience that has stayed with him long after the tournaments finished.

"You definitely don't park them," McGinn said. "I still think about getting relegated at St Mirren. What I could have changed? What you could do better - these things never leave you.

"Everyone always says the highs in football make the lows worth it, but that's a lie, so it'll always be in the back of your head things you could have done differently both together as a team and individually.

"We've come a long way as a nation to qualify for these tournaments. We didn't want that to just be enough. We all know we could have done better in the summer, but now there's a new batch of players coming in, a sort of different feel with the squad, and hopefully, it'll re-energise all of us individually and hopefully everyone in the country as well."

Scotland's next aim is to reach their first World Cup since 1998.

Though qualifying for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico does not start until next year, the Nations League could be a potential route into the finals for Steve Clarke's side.

Scotland will play Poland and Portugal in League A Group 1 during the September international break, and McGinn wants to get off to a strong start as he sets his sights on the next major tournament.

"We've got a couple of years now to try to get to a World Cup," added McGinn.

"We've not achieved that in a long time. This group's managed to achieve things and break the pattern of not qualifying for tournaments. We've obviously not built on that.

"Thursday, it's about us getting on the front foot, embracing being in the top division in the Nations League, which is a first for us. We'll probably have a lot more people to prove wrong.

"We're all behind the manager, and he certainly seems hungry and ready to go again and, hopefully, we can do what no one's managed to do for a long time and get to another major tournament."

