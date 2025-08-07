Arsenal 2-3 Villarreal, Pre-Season Friendlies: Pepe Haunts Old Side As Gunners Suffer Defeat At Emirates

Arsenal vs Villarreal, Pre-Season Friendlies: Despite goals from Christian Norgaard and Martin Odegaard, a 68-minute goal from Arnaut Danjuma handed Villarreal the win at the Emirates Stadium

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal vs Villarreal, Pre-Season Friendlies: Nicolas Pepe
Arsenal vs Villarreal, Pre-Season Friendlies: Nicolas Pepe refused to celebrate against Arsenal on Wednesday.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal lost 3-2 to Villarreal in a pre-season friendly match at the Emirates Stadium on 6 August 2025.

  • Nicolas Pepe scored against his old side to give Villarreal the lead.

  • The loss marked the second successive pre-season defeat for Arsenal.

Arsenal suffered their second straight pre-season defeat after Villarreal battled to a 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his side to bounce back in their final pre-season outing against Athletic Club on Saturday, having watched Arsenal follow the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham with further disappointment.

Nicolas Pepe came back to haunt his former side with the opener, pouncing on a loose ball from close range just moments after Pape Gueye rattled David Raya's right-hand post from outside the area.

Etta Eyong volleyed home from a similar position after 33 minutes, converting from inside the six-yard area to capitalise on Raya's loose parry from Gerard Moreno's left-footed effort.

New signing Christian Norgaard reduced the deficit before half-time by heading past Luiz Junior at the back post from Gabriel Martinelli's corner.

Villarreal broke quickly from Arsenal's set-piece to restore their two-goal lead, however, as Santi Comesana released Arnaut Danjuma to race through and slam past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Martin Odegaard then scored from the penalty spot with 14 minutes remaining after Max Dowman was felled by Pau Navarro, though Arsenal were unable to find a late leveller.

Data Debrief: Pepe proves worth against former club

Pepe managed just 16 goals in 80 Premier League outings for Arsenal but showed his former side what could have been with an instinctive 16th-minute finish.

The Villarreal winger also led his side for touches in Arsenal's area (four), while no team-mate managed more than his two shots on target (Moreno, also two).

Arteta may feel his side deserved more than defeat, however, after watching Arsenal accumulate 1.78 expected goals (xG) to Villarreal's 0.98.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance