Arsenal Vs Villareal Live Streaming, Club Friendly: When, Where To Watch ARS Vs VIL Match On TV And Online

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will step-up to the Emirates pitch for the first time this season as the Gunners return to London to face Villareal in the penultimate pre-season fixture. The Gunners have wrapped up their pre-season tour of Singapore and Hong Kong, and now are back in the UK.
The Gunners defeated Newcastle United and AC Milan but ended the tour on a sour note, losing to bitter-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. However, the home fans will be eager to see new signing Viktor Gyokeres in the Arsenal kit as well as other new names in the squad as they ramp up their preparations for the new PL season.
Villareal, on the other hand, will feature a couple of former Arsenal stars including former record signing Nicholas Pepe and Denis Suarez. Also, there are talks of Thomas Partey too joining the Yellow Submarine in the coming days.
Arsenal vs Villareal - Head to head (h2h)
Arsenal wins: 2
Villarreal wins: 1
Draws: 3
Arsenal Vs Villareal, Pre-season Friendly - Live Streaming
When to watch Arsenal Vs Villareal, pre-season friendly fixture?
The Arsenal Vs Villareal, pre-season fixture will be played on Wednesday, 6 August at 10:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Arsenal Vs Villareal, pre-season friendly fixture?
The Arsenal Vs Villareal, pre-season fixture can be streamed on the Arsenal app and website.