Arsenal Vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that Arsenal are still struggling to get key players back to fitness ahead of their match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. (More Football News)
Captain Martin Odegaard made his first start since August in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea prior to the international break, having suffered an injury with Norway in September, but his side are struggling elsewhere.
Both Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka were substituted in the second half of that match with injuries and subsequently pulled out of the England squad.
"We are still missing a lot and some of the guys out there are not in the best condition," Arteta told BBC Sport.
"That is all we are asking, that they are fit and available and in the physical condition to play at this level. We have not had any of that.
"It was patch, after patch, after patch. A lot of players starting and not in the condition to finish games, so that is what I am praying for."
Nuno Espirito Santo, meanwhile, insists his side will take lessons into this weekend from their 3-1 defeat against Newcastle last time out.
"When you lose and win there is always a lesson to be learnt. We must learn an important lesson, we have been punished the way we have been punishing other teams," he said.
Despite the loss, Nottingham Forest are still fifth in the Premier League table after 11 matches, level on points with Arsenal. Nuno himself was also named September's Manager of the Month.
"Even though we lost the game, everyone at Forest should be proud of the players and how we have been working together. OK, let’s go again," he said.
"I’m just proud from day one of the way we have been working as a team."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Arsenal – Bukayo Saka
No player has supplied more assists in the Premier League than Saka (seven), with Mohamed Salah trailing by one.
The winger has also scored three goals for the Gunners and is one behind Kai Havertz as the club's leading scorer.
Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood
Wood is equal-second alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Salah in the Premier League scoring charts with eight goals.
The 32-year-old has opened the scoring on six occasions in the league this season, while he has the best conversion rate (38.1%) of any player to have made more than 10 appearances.
MATCH PREDICTION: ARSENAL WIN
Arsenal are currently in fourth place, one position above their weekend opponents Nottingham Forest.
They are unbeaten in eight home games in all competitions so far this season (W6 D2), including in their five home games in the league (W3 D2).
The Gunners have won six of their last seven Premier League games against Nottingham Forest, including back-to-back victories last season.
The visitors come into this on the back of a 3-1 defeat at home to Newcastle last time out, which ended a four-match unbeaten run.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Arsenal – 67.1%
Draw – 18.8%
Nottingham Forest – 14.1%