Football

Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Improved Form After Odegaard's Return 'Not Coincidence', Says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's win was their 2,000th in English top-flight history, making them just the second side to reach this milestone after Liverpool (2,068)

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest premier league
Martin Odegaard celebrates Arsenal's victory over Nottingham Forest with Bukayo Saka
Mikel Arteta insisted it was "not a coincidence" that Martin Odegaard's presence led Arsenal to a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in one of their best performances of the season. (More Football News)

Odegaard had been sidelined through injury since September with an ankle injury sustained while on international duty with Norway.

He returned to the starting line-up last time out against Chelsea and now has two assists from two since his return after setting up Bukayo Saka for the opener against Forest.

Bukayo Saka notched a goal and assist in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest
Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Bukayo Saka Shines On Mikel Arteta's Landmark Outing

BY Stats Perform

Arsenal ran out comfortable winners after Thomas Partey and Ethan Nwaneri extended their lead and Arteta is confident the influence of his captain helped.

"It's not a coincidence. The team flows in a different way when [Odegaard] is playing," he told BBC MOTD.

"I think we started really well. The sense I was getting in the last 48 hours after the international break, the boys coming together and were all at it.

"It was good to see the impact of the substitutes [Thomas Partey - goal; Ethan Nwaneri - goal; Raheem Sterling - assist]. Everyone has to feel important. It was a good afternoon."

Partey grabbed Arsenal's second just seven minutes after entering the pitch, curling into the left corner from outside the box following Arteta's half-time swap for Jorginho.

Four of Partey's seven Premier League goals have come from outside the box. Of all Arsenal players to score more than five goals in the competition, he’s the only one to net more than half from outside the box.

Arteta had particular praise for fellow goalscorer Nwaneri, who, at 17 years and 247 days, became Arsenal’s second youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer, behind only Cesc Fabregas in August 2004 (17y 113d).

"He is the second youngest [Premier League goalscorer] in our history. That's a story in itself. He's brave. You see the reaction of fans, and they were singing 'he's one of our own'," added the Arsenal boss.

"I think we have to put brick by brick and make sure the cement doesn't get dry. Hopefully, we can build a beautiful thing with him."

Arsenal outplayed their opponents, leading them on expected goals (xG) with a total of 1.4 compared to Forest's 0.4 xG.

"On a day like this, you need to be solid defensively and take your chances. Ultimately it was not good enough, and it was three relatively easy goals for them," James Ward-Prowse told Sky Sports.

"We are going to have to improve our defensive structure."

