Arsenal 5-0 Leeds: Mikel Arteta Sees Plenty To Be Excited By After Hammering Leeds

Despite injury concerns for Saka and captain Martin Odegaard, who were both forced off with their issues, Arteta was full of excitement at what is to come from the Gunners this season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal hammered Leeds Untied 5-0 on Saturday evening

  • Viktor Gyokeres opened his Premier League account with a double

  • Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last 43 Premier League home games against newly promoted sides

Arsenal's 5-0 hammering of Leeds United left Mikel Arteta with plenty to be excited about.

The Gunners romped to a huge win at Emirates Stadium, where Viktor Gyokeres opened his Premier League account with a double.

Jurrien Timber also netted twice, with Bukayo Saka on target too.

Despite injury concerns for Saka and captain Martin Odegaard, who were both forced off with their issues, Arteta was full of excitement at what is to come from the Gunners this season. 

He told Sky Sports: "A lot to be excited by. A really positive afternoon to start the season off at home. You could feel the energy immediately, that it had gone up a level and that is what we were looking for.

"The team played really well, really confident. They created a lot and did not concede anything. Five goals and a clean sheet is a really good start.

"We have the ability to score in various ways. Very happy for Viktor scoring his first two goals and Jurrien too for his two goals after such a long injury and hard work."

The excitement levels were lifted before kick-off as Eberechi Eze was officially unveiled as an Arsenal player following his move from Crystal Palace.

And they went up another notch in the second half as Max Dowman came on to make his debut, with the 15-year-old - now the second-youngest player in Premier League history - winning the penalty from which Gyokeres doubled his tally in second-half stoppage time.

Arteta labelled Dowman's debut as "exciting", but urged a cautious approach with the youngster.

He added: "We have to gather all the information. It's how he reacts and deals with the situation. What his team-mates think about him, which is clear, because they kept on passing him the ball.

"It is great to be able to change the energy in the stadium by bringing him on and he had an impact. He won a penalty on his debut at the Emirates, that's incredible."

Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last 43 Premier League home games against newly promoted sides, equalling the competition's record set by Chelsea (also 43 games between November 2001 and November 2015).

"A special day," said Timber. "A nice first home game of the season. You could feel the energy of the crowd. The team played well and a clean sheet as well. But two goals and an assist and a clean sheet, I'm going to enjoy this day."

On Dowman, Timber added: "I think everyone can see the potential Max has. Playing against grown men like, this is incredible. It's a joy to watch, for me it's a joy to watch. I hope he's going to have some amazing years with us."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says 'At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed'

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. Delhi High Court Orders Blocking of Sci-Hub, Sci-Net And Mirror Websites In Copyright Infringement Case

  4. 'Praising Another Country Not Sedition’: Himachal HC On Vendor’s Bail Plea

  5. Voter Rights Yatra Gains Traction In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Elections 

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Troops Crossing DMZ

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  5. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala