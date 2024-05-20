Kai Havertz believes Arsenal deserve more after they were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City. (More Football News)
Arsenal knew they needed to beat Everton in the final game of the season and hope City slipped up at home to West Ham, but though Havertz netted an 89th-minute winner to see off the Toffees 2-1, Pep Guardiola's men ran out 3-1 victors over the Hammers.
City claim a fourth straight Premier League title, while Arsenal finish second again having also finished runners-up last season.
Havertz was left disappointed after the game, believing Arsenal's efforts throughout the campaign warranted a first Premier League crown in 20 years.
Havertz told TNT Sports "What can I say? I feel sorry for all the Arsenal fans. We gave our best but it wasn't enough.
"Maybe in two or three months we can say it was a good fight. Right now, I feel like we deserve more. It wasn't enough in the end but we go again next year."
Havertz's goal against Everton was his 13th of the league campaign, with no German scoring more in a 20-team Premier League season.
After a tough start to life in an Arsenal shirt since joining from Chelsea, Havertz has enjoyed a strong end to the campaign.
Havertz was proud of his and his team-mates' efforts, saying: "We showed great character again, they [Everton] didn't make it easy for us. They took time with every throw and every ball. In my opinion it's sometimes not fair in football but we have to accept that football is hard.
"Hopefully we can go again next year and give Arsenal fans what they need and what they're all here for."
When asked if he had a message for Gunners fans, Havertz stated: "Right now, I can't even think. It's just so frustrating. It's tough.
"I can tell them next year that we're going to be an even better team and we're going to give everything again. That's all I can say."