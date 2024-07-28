New signing Leny Yoro trudged off injured as Manchester United lost 2-1 to Arsenal in a pre-season friendly at SoFi Stadium. (More Football News)
Teenage defender Yoro, signed for big money from Lille earlier this month, suffered an injury in the first half on Saturday.
So too did Rasmus Hojlund, who had put United ahead against their Premier League rivals in the 10th minute.
United's lead lasted only 15 minutes before Gabriel Jesus drew Arsenal level.
And the Gunners grabbed the winner nine minutes from time when Gabriel Martinelli got the better of youngster James Scanlon.
United did, however, win a pre-arranged penalty shootout at full-time. Jadon Sancho scored the winning spot-kick in a 4-3 victory.
Data Debrief: Close encounter
There was not much to separate the teams in Los Angeles, in all truth, with Arsenal mustering 0.95 expected goals to United's 0.56.
Arsenal had only six shots, so Erik ten Hag can at least take solace in a relatively solid defensive display, even if Martinelli's quality told in the end.