Arne Slot Confirms He Is Taking Charge At Liverpool

Liverpool have not yet officially confirmed the German's replacement, but as expected, it will be Arne Slot

Arne Slot will be the new Liverpool boss.
Arne Slot has confirmed he is taking over at Liverpool. (More Football News)

Jurgen Klopp will manage his final game at Anfield on Sunday, when the Reds host Wolves.

The Feyenoord coach confirmed in a press conference on Friday that he will be joining Liverpool.

"I can confirm that I will become the coach there next year," Slot said.

The Reds are certain to finish third in the Premier League this season, with the EFL Cup – achieved with a victory over Chelsea on penalties – their lone silverware in 2023-24 despite a commendable push for title glory, with Manchester City and Arsenal pulling clear in the closing stages of the campaign.

Liverpool also had hopes of success in the Europa League and FA Cup before losing in the quarter-finals in both competitions to Atalanta and Manchester United respectively.

Feyenoord confirmed Slot's departure, posting a video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "The Arne Slot era is coming to an end. Let's enjoy the last moments."

Slot's final game will see Feyenoord take on local rivals Excelsior. His team are second to PSV in the Eredivisie but they are ending the season in sensational form.

They have five straight league wins going into Sunday's last match and are on a 19-match unbeaten top-flight run, with their last defeat coming against champions PSV on December 3.

Sunday's match will be Slot's 150th in charge of Feyenoord in all competitions. He has won 97 (65.1 per cent) of his 149 games so far.

