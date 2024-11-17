Football

Argentina Vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action

Here are the live streaming, timing and other details for the Argentina Vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

World Cup 2026 Qualifying Soccer: Bolivia bs Argentina
World Cup 2026 Qualifying Soccer: Argentina captain Lionel Messi reacts. Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Argentina’s road to the 2026 World Cup has been impressively smooth through the first half of qualifying, leaving them within touching distance of confirming their place at the tournament. (More Football News)

Argentina's pathway to FIFA World Cup 2026 has been smooth up until their 1-2 defeat at the hands of Paraguay in Asuncion. Lionel Messi had few opportunities to touch the ball during the first half, but saw Lautaro Martínez open the scoring in the 11th minute with a crossed shot. The goal was allowed after a video review.

Paraguay scored the equalizer with a bicycle kick by Antonio Sanabria in the 19th minute, shortly after defender Gustavo Gómez hit the bar with a header.

The hosts continued to apply pressure, and gave the Argentine star some heavy marking. Messi showed he was upset with Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco for not sending off Paraguay’s Omar Alderete for his aggressive tackles.

It was Alderete who scored Paraguay’s winner with a header in the 47th minute, which puts Paraguay back in contention for a spot in the next World Cup.

As for Peru, they drew their qualifier match against Chile. The La Rojiblanca will be eager to put pressure on Messi & co in what promises to be a mouth-watering affair.

Live Streaming Info:

When is Argentina vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

Argentina vs Peru match is scheduled to kick-off at 5:30 AM (IST) on Wednesday, Nov 20. The match will be played at the La Bombonera

Where to watch Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

Argentina vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website

