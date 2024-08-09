Football

Antony Promises Third Season At Man Utd Will Be 'Totally Different'

Antony has scored just five goals and added three assists in 54 Premier League appearances to date

Antony in pre-season training with Manchester United
Antony has promised his third season with Manchester United will be "totally different" after enduring a miserable 2023-24 campaign. (More Football News)

Much was expected of the Brazilian when he reunited with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, joining United in a deal worth £82million (€95m) in 2022.

However, he has scored just five goals and added three assists in 54 Premier League appearances to date. 

Last term, as United recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish of eighth, the winger only scored one league goal all campaign, in a 1-1 draw with Burnley on his 27th league appearance of the season.

Antony was also accused of domestic abuse by a former girlfriend in Brazil last September, prompting an investigation from Greater Manchester Police. The winger denies any wrongdoing.

Speaking to BBC Sport as United prepare to face Manchester City in Saturday's Community Shield, Antony revealed he had set himself heightened targets for 2024-25.

"I demand a lot of myself and obviously I was not satisfied with my season," Antony said. 

"A lot happened over the year in my personal life. Like it or not, everything had an effect on the pitch.

"But I've got a strong mentality and I'm focused on what I want. I know this season will be totally different."

Antony created just 22 chances and completed 26 dribbles in the Premier League last campaign, ranking seventh and fifth among United players for those respective metrics.

He detailed the way in which he sets goals on a game-by-game basis, adding: "I always set out objectives.

"More goal participations, more assists, where I need to improve. I put them down on paper rather than on my phone.

"For every game I need to put something in writing – goals, shots on goal, dribbling, everything. I have to do it for every game and I am doing it in training as well.

"It's really important for me. It allows me to visualise and mentalise and then step on to the pitch with this in mind. I have a lot of objectives."

