Angola Vs Namibia Final, COSAFA Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Summit Clash

It will be Angola Vs Namibia in the 2024 COSAFA Cup title battle on July 7, Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Baraki, suburb of Algiers, Algeria. (More Football News)
Angola enter the summit clash after 2-1 victory against Comoros in the semifinals match. This time, the Palancas are bidding for their fourth COSAFA Cup title having won them back in 1999, 2001 and 2004.
Meanwhile, Namibia booked their spot in the final game of the COSAFA Cup 2024 with a goalless draw with Mozambique after 90 minutes. They went to straight penalties and the Brave Warriors won the match with 4-2 on spot kicks to book a meeting with Angola.
Ahead of the summit clash of the COSAFA Cup 2024, here are the live streaming details for the Angola Vs Namibia match:
When is the Angola Vs Namibia, COSAFA Cup 2024 Final match?
The Angola Vs Namibia, COSAFA Cup 2024 final match will be played on July 7, Sunday.
What time will the Angola Vs Namibia, Cosafa Cup 2024 2nd semi-final match begin?
The Angola Vs Namibia, COSAFA Cup 2024 final match will start at 6:30 pm. IST
Where to watch Angola Vs Namibia, COSAFA Cup 2024 Final?
Unfortunately, there will be no telecast or live streaming of the same in India.
However, FIFA+, MáXimo 360, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga are the official broadcasters of the COSAFA Cup.