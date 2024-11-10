Football

Angers Vs Paris Saint-Germain: Lee, Bradley Bag Braces As PSG Restore Six-Point Lead

Lee scored his first brace for the club, while Asensio assisted two goals in the same league match for the first time since doing so for Espanyol against Real Betis in October 2015 (three)

PSG celebrate their fourth goal.
PSG celebrate their fourth goal.
Paris Saint-Germain restored their six-point lead at the Ligue 1 summit with a 4-2 victory over Angers. (More Football News)

Luis Enrique's side did the damage in the first half at Stade Raymond Kopa, with Lee Kang-In and Bradley Barcola both scoring twice to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

PSG broke through in the 17th minute through Lee, who doubled his and the visitors' tally when he turned in Marco Asensio's low cross three minutes later.

Asensio was the provider again as the Ligue 1 leaders made it 3-0 just after the hour mark, with his centre diverted in by Barcola.

The latter grabbed his second just before half-time when he headed in from Lee's cross.

Angers made the scoreline more respectable in stoppage time, with Esteban Lepaul and Emmanuel Biumla halving the deficit for the hosts.

Data Debrief: PSG make it 30 unbeaten on the road

Now unbeaten in 30 away Ligue 1 matches, PSG are the first team in the top five European leagues to reach that mark since Napoli in 2018.

Lee scored his first brace for the club, while Asensio assisted two goals in the same league match for the first time since doing so for Espanyol against Real Betis in October 2015 (three).

Although, it was not all plain sailing for PSG, who conceded two goals in second-half stoppage time for only the second time in their history (also against Barcelona in the 2016-17 Champions League).

As for Angers, they have become the first team in Ligue 1 history to lose 15 successive matches against the same opponent.

