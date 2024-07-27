Football

Ange Postecoglou Hails 'Fantastic' Youngster Moore After Late Vissel Kobe Winner

Academy graduate Moore became Tottenham's youngest Premier League player when, aged 16 years and 277 days, he made his senior debut against Manchester City in the penultimate game of last season

football-tottenham
Moore (centre) was Spurs' hero against Vissel Kobe
info_icon

Ange Postecoglou saluted "fantastic" Mikey Moore, after the teenager struck a late winner in Tottenham's J-League World Challenge clash with Vissel Kobe. (More Football News)

The 16-year-old was the hero with his 88th-minute strike sealing a 3-2 victory at the Japan National Stadium in what was Spurs' first match in their preseason tour of the Far East.

Academy graduate Moore became Tottenham's youngest Premier League player when, aged 16 years and 277 days, he made his senior debut against Manchester City in the penultimate game of last season.

And Postecoglou insists the England youth international, who has scored 10 goals in 12 appearances at under-17 level, is deserving of his first-team opportunities.

"Mikey has been fantastic since we brought him in," he told reporters during his post-match press conference. "He's earned his spot on the roster at the moment; he did at the end of last year.

"He got a run with the first team because we could see in training that he was handling himself really well, and that's followed through into pre-season training.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou - null
Ange Postecoglou Urges Tottenham Fans To Be Patient Amid Transfer 'Misinformation'

BY Stats Perform

"He's been good in all the games; he probably should have had three tonight, but he did take his goal well by being in the right areas.

"All we can do is keep allowing him to develop. We have to remember that, last year, he had some injuries, and he is only 16.

"I think the future with a lot of our young guys looks pretty promising, but it's our responsibility to make sure they realise their potential and continue to work hard at their game."

Spurs made it three wins from three during preseason, following their 5-1 and 2-0 victories over Hearts and Queens Park Rangers respectively.

"I thought it was a good game," Postecoglou added. "The conditions did make it difficult for both teams, and we've had a hard week of training.

"Credit to the boys. I thought we played some decent football, and they put in as much effort as they humanly could out there.

"You want to provide some sort of entertainment for the supporters who made a great turnout tonight, not just Spurs supporters, but football supporters in general. It's always nice to give back in that way and, overall, I was pleased."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh Removes Kusal Mendis; Pathum Nissanka Shifts Gears
  2. 'Hardik Pandya's Ability Similar To Ben Stokes But...,' Scott Styris Wants More From India All-Rounder
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Preview, Women's Asia Cup: Defending Champs Eye Record 8th Title
  4. Venkatesh Iyer Joins Lancashire For A Short Stint
  5. Rahul Dravid Tells Gautam Gambhir To Exhale And Take A Step Back During Heated Times
Football News
  1. Ange Postecoglou Hails 'Fantastic' Youngster Moore After Late Vissel Kobe Winner
  2. Atletico And Sociedad Reach Agreement Over Le Normand Transfer
  3. Basketball At Paris Olympics: USA Hoping To Have Embiid, Davis And Durant Available For Opener
  4. Dominican Republic 1-3 Spain, Paris Olympics: La Roja Seal Quarter-final Progress With Game To Spare
  5. Pep Guardiola 'Cannot Imagine' Man City's Premier League Success Without Ederson
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Swiatek Opens Bid With Straight-Sets Win Over Begu
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  5. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Mandeep Singh Brings IND Back On Level Terms
  2. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  3. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  4. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Updates: Ganga Water Level Increasing In Rishikesh; Flood-Like Situation In Kolhapur
  2. Mutton Or Dog Meat? Legal Action To Be Taken Based On Lab Report | Bengaluru News
  3. NITI Aayog Says Mamata's Request To Speak Before Lunch Accepted; 'Loss' Of States That Skipped Meet
  4. Delhi: Man Slaps 19-Year-Old Woman, Pushes Her From Roof During Argument In Aman Vihar
  5. India And Laos Sign MoUs On 10 Impact Projects, Launch Special Stamp Set
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  2. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  5. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
US News
  1. How To Protect Your Car In Peak Summer
  2. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  3. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
  4. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  5. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
World News
  1. How To Protect Your Car In Peak Summer
  2. South Korea Wrongly Introduced As North Korea At Paris Olympics
  3. Pakistani Ministers In China To Seek CPEC Debt Relief
  4. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  5. At Least 30 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza's Girls School
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs