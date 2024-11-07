Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Al-Orobah gear up to host Al-Ittihad at Al Jouf University Sports Stadium for their first clash since 2015 in Saudi Pro League Matchday 10, set for Thursday, November 7. (More Football News)
Alvaro Pachecho's side have struggled defensively, allowing 19 goals, the second most in the league. They’ll be hoping for a miracle as they face an in-form opponent.
Al-Orobah sit in 12th position in the standings with three wins and one draw from nine matches.
Al-Ittihad are in excellent form, just one point shy of the league leaders, with a chance to claim the top spot on Thursday. They’ve secured eight wins out of their nine matches so far.
Laurent Blanc’s side enters as the favorites, aiming to leverage their potent attacking lineup in this matchup.
Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad: Head-To-Head
Total Matches played – 4
Al Orobah won – 1
Al Ittihad won – 2
Draws – 1
Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Live Streaming
When to watch Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?
The Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be played on Thursday, November 7 at 10:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?
The Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad match in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Indian fans can catch the live stream of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.