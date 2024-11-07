Football

Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Get all the live streaming, head-to-head, and schedule information for the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al-Orobah and Al-Ittihad

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Inter Milan vs Al Ittihad-football
Moussa Diaby earlier scored twice for Al Ittihad against Inter File Photo
info_icon

Al-Orobah gear up to host Al-Ittihad at Al Jouf University Sports Stadium for their first clash since 2015 in Saudi Pro League Matchday 10, set for Thursday, November 7. (More Football News)

Alvaro Pachecho's side have struggled defensively, allowing 19 goals, the second most in the league. They’ll be hoping for a miracle as they face an in-form opponent.

Al-Orobah sit in 12th position in the standings with three wins and one draw from nine matches.

Al-Ittihad are in excellent form, just one point shy of the league leaders, with a chance to claim the top spot on Thursday. They’ve secured eight wins out of their nine matches so far.

Laurent Blanc’s side enters as the favorites, aiming to leverage their potent attacking lineup in this matchup.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick - null
Red Star 2-5 Barcelona, Champions League: Flick Lauds Visitors' Focus In Big Away Win

BY Stats Perform

Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad: Head-To-Head

Total Matches played – 4

Al Orobah won – 1

​​Al Ittihad won – 2

Draws – 1

Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Live Streaming

When to watch Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?

The Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be played on Thursday, November 7 at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?

The Al-Orobah vs Al-Ittihad match in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Indian fans can catch the live stream of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Sammy Labels Joseph's On-Field Behaviour To Leave Ground As 'Unacceptable'
  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather And Pitch Report Of Durban
  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Tom Latham Backs Rohit Sharma's Side To Make Strong Comeback After New Zealand's Historic 3-0 Sweep
Football News
  1. Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski's Brace Secures Barcelona's 5-2 Win Over Red Star Belgrade - In Pics
  3. PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Luis Enrique Bemoans 'Bad Luck' In Home Defeat
  4. Red Star 2-5 Barcelona, Champions League: Flick Lauds Visitors' Focus In Big Away Win
  5. Inter Milan 1-0 Arsenal, Champions League: Inzaghi Revels In Hosts' Defensive Solidity
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  2. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  3. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  5. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
  3. Election Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Releases Sena Manifesto; Soren Terms BJP 'Showroom Of Lies And Hatred'
  4. Supreme Court Says Recruitment Rules For Govt Jobs Can’t Be Changed Midway
  5. Indian Consulate In Canada Cancels Consular Camps Over Security Concerns
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival