Al-Nassr Vs Istiklol Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Preview: Guide, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will face FC Istiklol in their AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 opener, seeking to regain elite status after missing top tier. Find out when and where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Istiklol match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al-Nassr Vs Istiklol Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 2025-26 Preview: Guide, Head-To-Head
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in training ahead of the AFC Champions League Two match against FC Istiklol. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
  • Al-Nassr face FC Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two on September 17

  • Jorge Jesus leads Al-Nassr after missing out on AFC Champions League Elite

  • FC Goa also compete in Group D against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr take on FC Istiklol in their AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 campaign opener at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday (September 17, 2025). Watch the Al-Nassr vs Istiklol football match live tonight.

All things considered, Al-Nassr's participation in the second tier of continental football is widely viewed as a step down from their stated goals. Despite flaunting the 'Al-Alami' (the Global One banner) banner, the Riyadh-based outfit missed out on AFC Champions League Elite, Asia's top-tier tournament, after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League last season.

Now, Jorge Jesus’ star-studded team enters ACL Two with a point to prove, having made it to the semi-finals of the Elite edition last year before falling 2-3 to Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale. Alongside Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr roster features international stars such as Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, Marcelo Brozovic, etc.

Igor Cherevchenko's FC Istiklol qualified for the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 as the Tajikistan Higher League (Ligai Olii Tojikiston) winners. The Lions from Dushanbe are regulars in AFC tournaments, with eight prior appearances in the second tier of continental football, occasionally punctuated by campaigns in the top division.

Al-Nassr Vs FC Istiklol Football Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have met twice, both during the AFC Champions League 2023-24 edition. Al-Nassr lead FC Istiklol 1-0 in the head-to-head record, with one draw. In their first meeting, Al-Nassr won 3-1, then played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Group D of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 also features Indian Super League side FC Goa and Iraq's Al-Zawraa. The FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa match is also scheduled for today.

FC Goa And Ronaldo Prospects In AFC Champions League Two

For Goa, this marks their second continental appearance, having previously featured in the AFC Champions League 2021. Manolo Marquez's team qualified for the group stage via a hard-fought path: after winning the Super Cup, they edged past Oman's Al Seeb Club 2-1 in the play-offs.

The fixture that has drawn the most attention in India is FC Goa's upcoming clash with Al-Nassr on October 22 at the Fatorda Stadium, of course, with the prospect of facing Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the Portuguese legend's availability for the Goa leg remains uncertain, the anticipation is high, and the match is expected to be a landmark moment for Indian football's visibility. The reverse fixture in Riyadh is scheduled for November 5, 2025.

Al-Nassr Vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League 2 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League 2 match being played?

The Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League 2 match will be played on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:45 PM IST.

Where is the Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League 2 match being played?

The Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League 2 match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League 2 match live online in India?

The Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League 2 match live telecast in India?

The Al-Nassr vs Istiklol, AFC Champions League 2 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
