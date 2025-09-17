FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Preview: Guide, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

FC Goa take on Iqar's Al-Zawraa SC in their AFC Champions League 2 opener under Manolo Marquez, marking their second appearance in the continental stage. Find out all about the match, including the head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Streaming, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Preview
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ahead of the FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa, AFC Champions League Two match. | Photo: X/FCGoaOfficial
Summary
  • FC Goa face Al-Zawraa SC in their AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 opener

  • The match marks FC Goa's second appearance in Asian club competitions

  • Al-Zawraa SC enters as Iraq Stars League runners-up, bringing experience

  • FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa available on FanCode

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa welcome Iraq's Al-Zawraa SC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao for their opening Group D fixture of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 on Wednesday (September 17, 2025). Watch the FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa football match live today.

This marks FC Goa's second appearance in Asian club tournaments, following their AFC Champions League 2021 campaign. The Gaurs qualified for the group stage by defeating Al Seeb of Oman 2-1 in a playoff last month, thanks to goals from Dejan Drazic and Javier Siverio.

Under Manolo Marquez, who also briefly helmed the Indian national football team during a tumultuous period, the ISL side has undergone a quiet rebuild. But their opponents from Baghdad bring pedigree to this pivotal match today.

Al-Zawraa earned a direct qualification as the Iraq Stars League runners-up last season. The Gulls from the banks of the Tigris River are making their sixth appearance in this competition, having also featured in the continental top tier, now known as the AFC Champions League Elite. The current squad under new boss Abdul-Ghani Shahad boasts a few Iraqi internationals.

FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa SC Football Head-To-Head Record

This is the first-ever meeting between FC Goa and Al-Zawraa SC.

Saudi giants Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tajikistan's FC Istiklol are also in Group D. Al-Nassr, having missed out on the AFC Champions League Elite, are the favourites to claim the group honours. Manager Jorge Jesus has a star-studded squad, also featuring the likes of Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, Marcelo Brozovic, etc.

The FC Goa vs Al-Nassr match, scheduled for October 22, is already drawing attention in Indian football circles with fans anticipating Ronaldo's first match on the subcontinent. Al-Nassr start their campaign with a home match against Istiklol later tonight.

Mohun Bagan Vs Ahal FK: Who Won The Group C Match?

Elsewhere in the AFC Champions League Two, FC Goa's fellow ISL side Mohun Bagan Super Giant suffered a 0-1 defeat at home to Turkmenistan's Ahal FC on Tuesday.

Despite dominating possession and creating chances at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the Mariners were undone by a late strike from Enwer Annayev in the 83rd minute. Jose Molina's team will be on the road for their next two matches, against Sepahan of Iran on September 30 and Al-Hussein of Jordan on October 21, 2025.

FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa SC, AFC Champions League 2 – Live Streaming Details

When is the FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa SC, AFC Champions League 2 match being played?

The FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa SC, AFC Champions League 2 match will be played on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:15 PM IST.

Where is the FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa SC, AFC Champions League 2 match being played?

The FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa SC, AFC Champions League 2 match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Where to watch the FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa SC, AFC Champions League 2 match live online in India?

The FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa SC, AFC Champions League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa SC, AFC Champions League 2 match live telecast in India?

The FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa SC, AFC Champions League 2 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
