Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Joao Felix Puts Hosts In Front At Al-Awwal Park

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Oh Sadio Mane!
My WORD! Sadio Mane is one-on-one and has three attackers including Ronaldo on his far right but the Senegalese squares it and the shot goes wide off the post, to the anger of his teammates. How it has not been 2-0 is crazy!
Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Riyadh 16'
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: NAS Attack After Attack
Al Nassr are all over the SPL opponent with Sadio Mane releasing Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portuguese going one-on-one against the Al Riyadh keeper but the linesman flags it off. CR7 has smile on his face.
Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Riyadh 11'
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: NAS Lead
Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix, the new Al Nassr signings, combine to give hosts lead. Coman runs down the left flank and crosses it low with the former Chelsea man gets a slightest of touches, to give his side the deserved lead.
Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Riyadh 6'
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: NAS Start Off Positively
Hosts have made a rapid start to this fixture, with an attack from the left flank but as the ball is crossed into the penalty area, the linesman flagged it offside.
Al-Nassr 0-0 Al-Riyadh 4'
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Kick-off
Kick-off at the Al-Awwal Park with the boisterous crowd inside the stadium. CR7 and co will want a rapid start in this SPL fixture.
Al-Nassr 0-0 Al-Riyadh 1'
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Mins Away From KO
Minutes away from kick-off between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: CR7 In SPL
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Starting XIs
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: H2H
In the last four matches, Al Nassr have had the better H2H record over Al Riyadh, having never lost to them at home or away. In their last encounter, Al Nassr defeated Al Riyadh 2-1 with a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Awwal Park.
April 12, 2025: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Riyadh
November 8, 2024: Al Riyadh 0-1 Al Nassr
May 23, 2024: Al Riyadh 2-2 Al Nassr
December 8, 2023: Al Nassr 4-1 Al Riyadh
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Live Streaming
When Will The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, September 20.
Where Can You Watch The Live Streaming Of The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?
The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match can be live-streamed on the FanCode website and application with an active subscription.