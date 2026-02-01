Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Najma LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hosts Take Early Lead

Al-Ittihad's Saleh Al-Shehri celebrates after scoring againt Al Fateh during the Saudi Pro League match on January 29, 2026. | Photo: X/ittihad_en

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Najma LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 20 clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Najma on Sunday, 1 February, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Sixth-placed Al-Ittihad, with nine wins, four draws, and five losses, face bottom side Al-Najma, still searching for their first victory in 18 matches. The hosts have had an up-and-down season, including a six-game unbeaten run, while Al-Najma have struggled offensively and defensively, scoring just 18 and conceding 37. Al-Ittihad will aim to strengthen their league position and avoid any surprises from the basement team.

1 Feb 2026, 11:13:51 pm IST Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Najma LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: 4' GOALLLLLL Al-Ittihad are off to a flying start, taking the lead against Al-Najma as Mahamadou Doumbia finds the net in the 4th minute. The score is 1-0 in favor of the hosts.

1 Feb 2026, 11:13:04 pm IST Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Najma LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Game On! And we’re off! Al-Ittihad take on Al-Najma in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 – stay with us for all the live action.