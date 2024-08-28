Football

Al Fayha 1-4 Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo And Talisca Star In One-Sided Victory

This victory marks Al Nassr's first win of the new league season after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Al Raed in their opener

Talisca-Al-Nassr
Talisca stole the show on Tuesday for Al Nassr
Talisca was twice on target and Cristiano Ronaldo managed another goal and assist as Al Nassr swept Al Fayha aside with a 4-1 away victory in the Saudi Pro League. (More Sports News)

The Portugal international needed just five minutes to tee up Brazilian team-mate Talisca, who added the second of his account late on in the match at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Ronaldo got on the scoresheet himself in first-half stoppage time, with Marcelo Brozovic also on target before Fashon Sakala's 86th-minute consolation finish on Tuesday.

Data Debrief: Al Nassr dominance continues

Al Fayha are now winless in their last 111 Pro League matches against Al Nassr (D3 L8), their longest current winless streak against any opponent.

Luis Castro's side, by contrast, have scored in their last 21 league outings, their longest such run since a streak between December 2019 to October 2020.

