Aitana Bonmati Hopeful Of More Barcelona Titles After Second Ballon d'Or Feminin Award

It was also a memorable evening for Emma Hayes, who won the first Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy after her sensational year with Chelsea and the United States

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati in Paris.
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati receives the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Aitana Bonmati said she is aiming to win more titles with Barcelona after scooping her second Ballon d'Or Feminin award on Monday. (More Football News)

Bonmati won the 2023 award after helping her club triumph in the Spanish top flight and Women's Champions League, along with leading Spain to their first Women's World Cup.

The Spaniard continued her fine form for club and country the following year, winning every possible trophy at club level last season as Barca secured a historic quadruple.

She was also part of the Spain side that followed up their World Cup success by winning the first edition of the Women's Nations League, scoring in the final against France. 

Bonmati's success sees her follow club and international team-mate Alexia Putellas in winning back-to-back Ballons d'Or.

But having won 23 trophies in her time with Barca's senior side, placing her eighth in the all-time ranking for most titles with the Spanish club, Bonmati still wants more.

"What are my dreams? I always say that what makes me be here and what makes the team win medals is our mindset," she said. 

"As long as we continue to be ambitious and keep pushing and fighting, we will continue to win titles."

Chelsea manager, Sonia Bompastor. - null
Sonia Bompastor Hopes To Find Balance Between New Philosophy And Emma Hayes' Legacy

BY Stats Perform

"I'm so proud to be a part of Barcelona - it's a unique and wonderful club," Bonmati added. 

"I'm so thankful because the club has given me everything since I was 14, and I hope to keep winning titles for them."

It was also a memorable evening for Emma Hayes, who won the first Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy after her sensational year with Chelsea and the United States. 

Hayes steered Chelsea to a fifth consecutive Women's Super League title last season, ending her 12-year stint with the Blues on a high.

She then guided the USWNT to gold at the Paris Olympics, claiming the 17th major honour of her glittering career. 

Hayes was not in attendance at the ceremony but recorded a video message, saying she was "embarrassed" about receiving the award.

"I just want to say I'm very honoured to be awarded the first Ballon d'Or for a coach in the women's game. Me and my family are very proud," Hayes said.

"I understand how challenging our work is. I feel a little embarrassed because we're in a team game.

"I've been so honoured to coach such incredible people at Chelsea and the United States."

