AFCON 2025: Senegal File Appeal At CAS To Reclaim Title Stripped By CAF – See Details

Senegal have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reinstate their AFCON 2025 crown, stripped by CAF and handed to Morocco, with CAS confirming no timeline yet for hearings

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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AFCON 2025 Senegal CAS Appeal filed to reinstate Africa Cup of Nations Title
Senegal's Sadio Mane holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Senegal lodged an appeal with CAS to overturn CAF’s decision to strip them of AFCON 2025 title and award it to Morocco

  • CAS said no procedural timeline can yet be set, as Senegal requested more time to submit its brief

  • CAF ruled Senegal eliminated after players briefly walked off in protest during the final

Senegal have formally lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reinstate the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 title that was stripped from them by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and awarded to Morocco. Confirming the appeal lodged by the Senegal Football Federation on Wednesday, CAS added that no procedural timeline can yet be set.

“At this early stage of proceedings and considering the (Senegal federation) request to suspend deadlines, it is not possible to anticipate a procedural timeline and to indicate when a hearing will be scheduled,” a statement from CAS read.

It added that Senegal have requested additional time to submit their appeal brief, citing CAF’s failure to provide a written reason behind its decision to hand the trophy to Morocco.

“We understand that teams and fans are eager to know the final decision,” CAS director general Matthieu Reeb said, “and we will ensure that arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, while respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing.”

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Why CAF stripped Senegal of AFCON title

During the AFCON 2025 final in Rabat in January, Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in a controversial and chaotic contest. There was a 15-minute stoppage late in the game when the Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a penalty.

Play eventually resumed after the Senegal players returned, with the penalty being saved and the Lions of Teranga scoring the winner in extra time.

While the referee’s on-field decision is usually final, CAF appeal judges cited a tournament rule stating that any team refusing to play “shall be eliminated for good from the current competition”. As a result, two months after the final, CAF stripped Senegal of the title and awarded it to Morocco.

The decision has triggered intense criticism, with the Senegalese government calling for an international investigation “into suspected corruption” within CAF. The ruling has also shone a spotlight on the influence held by Morocco, set to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe said last week that “not a single country in Africa will be treated in a manner that is more preferential, or more advantageous, or more favourable than any other.”

Q

Who has Senegal appealed to after being stripped of the AFCON 2025 title?

A

Senegal lodged their case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking reinstatement of their title.

Q

What rule did CAF cite to justify stripping Senegal of the trophy?

A

CAF invoked an AFCON regulation stating that any team refusing to play “shall be eliminated for good from the current competition,” referencing Senegal’s 15‑minute walk-off protest in the final.

Q

What happens next in the CAS process?

A

CAS has confirmed that no procedural timeline is set yet, as Senegal requested more time to submit their appeal brief, meaning hearings and a final verdict remain open-ended.

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