AFC Women’s Champions League: East Bengal Handed Tough Draw For Group Stage Debut

East Bengal in Group B of AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26
Facing Wuhan Jiangda, five-time Chinese champions
Bam Khatoon FC reached last season's quarter-finals
PFC Nasaf is 16-time champions of Uzbekistan Women's League
Group fixtures from November 17 to 23, 2025
The draw for the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Group Stage placed East Bengal FC in Group B, alongside Wuhan Jiangda FC from China, Bam Khatoon FC from Iran, and PFC Nasaf from Uzbekistan. The draw happened at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, September 11, 2025.
East Bengal, the champions of the Indian Women’s League 2024-25, secured their Group Stage spot. They emerged as Group E toppers in the Preliminary Stage, which featured Kitchee SC from Hong Kong and Phnom Penh Crown FC from Cambodia. Cambodia hosted the preliminary stage matches last month.
AFC Women's Champions League Format
Twelve teams will feature in this second edition of the AFC Women's Champions League. Organisers divided them into three groups. The competition will use a centralised league format. Wuhan Jiangda WFC in China will host Group B fixtures from November 17 to 23.
After the Group Stage, eight clubs will advance to the knockout stage. The top two finishers from each group will advance, along with the two overall best third-placed clubs. A draw will determine the single-leg quarter-final pairings. These matches will be held in March 2026. The centralised semi-finals and final will take place from May 20 to 23, 2026.
East Bengal's Group B Opponents
In their continental debut, East Bengal face a substantial challenge from Wuhan Jiangda WFC. Wuhan Jiangda are five-time champions of the Chinese Women's Super League and the defending champions of the inaugural AFC Women's Champions League 2024-25.
Iran's Bam Khatoon FC make their fourth AFC competition appearance, having reached last season's quarter-finals. PFC Nasaf hold the record as 16-time champions of the Uzbekistan Women's League. Like East Bengal, they progressed through the preliminary stage to reach the group stage for the first time.
AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Group Stage Details
The AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Group Stage Draw determined the following groups:
Group A: Melbourne City FC (AUS), Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC (VIE, hosts), Stallion Laguna FC (PHI), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP).
Group B: Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC (CHN, hosts), Bam Khatoon FC (IRN), East Bengal FC (IND), PFC Nasaf (UZB).
Group C: Suwon FC Women (KOR), Tokyo Verdy Beleza (JPN), Naegohyang Women’s FC (PRK), ISPE WFC (MYA, hosts).
East Bengal FC’s fixtures:
November 17: Bam Khatoon FC vs East Bengal FC.
November 20: East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda WFC.
November 23: East Bengal FC vs PFC Nasaf.