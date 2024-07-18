Football

Adrien Rabiot's Juventus Departure Confirmed As Thiago Motta Looks At New Generation

Adrien Rabiot, who featured for France in their semi-final run at Euro 2024, made 212 appearances for Juventus since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. He is third in the list of the club's all-time French appearance makers alongside Zinedine Zidane

Adrien-Rabiot-former-Juventus-player
Juventus have confirmed that Adrien Rabiot will leave the club.
Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has confirmed midfielder Adrien Rabiot has left the club ahead of the 2024-25 Serie A season. (More Football News

Rabiot, who featured for France in their semi-final run at Euro 2024, made 212 appearances for Juventus since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. 

The 29-year-old featured in 35 matches for the Old Lady under Massimiliano Allegri last season, helping them to a 15th Coppa Italia title. 

Rabiot became the fifth Frenchman to reach 200 appearances for Juventus, leaving him third in the list of the club's all-time French appearance makers alongside Zinedine Zidane

Only Michel Platini (224) and David Trezeguet (320) have completed more outings for the 36-time Serie A champions. 

"I want to thank Adrien Rabiot and wish him well for the future," Giuntoli said during Thiago Motta's first press conference as the new Juventus head coach. 

Motta was announced as Juventus' new head coach last month after leading Bologna to a club record 68 points in Serie A, securing Champions League qualification for the first time in the process. 

The 41-year-old, who addressed the media for the first time since being appointed, believes success is forthcoming for Juventus, who have failed to win a league title since the 2019-20 season. 

"I was convinced that Juventus has a great environment and I'm happy to have the best facilities at my disposal," Motta said. 

"Then we hope to play as many games as possible. The goal is always to win and I know I have a big responsibility.

"I would never change my coaching position here for anyone else.

"The past was a pleasure, but we don't have to think about it any more. Now I am focused on what lies ahead, with the desire to prove that we are capable of challenging anyone.

"We don't want alibis linked to our many commitments, but we will have a positive approach to the season and the many games we will play.

"The next gen will give us a big hand. There will be 23-24 starters in the first team, there will be healthy competition for starting places."

