AC Milan 0-0 Juventus Serie A 2025-26: Rossoneri Maintain Three-Point Edge Over Juve After Gritty Draw
The Serie A 2025-26 clash between AC Milan and Juventus ended in a tense 0-0 draw at the San Siro in Milan, Italy on April 27, Monday. In a match dominated by tactical discipline and defensive solidity, both sides struggled to find a clinical edge. Juventus thought they had broken the deadlock in the first half when Khephren Thuram found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. AC Milan came closest to a winner early in the second half when Alexis Saelemaekers struck the crossbar. Despite late pressure from Juve’s Francisco Conceicao, Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan remained immovable in his 200th appearance, securing a clean sheet. This stalemate keeps Milan in third place, maintaining their three-point lead over fourth-placed Juventus as both clubs push for Champions League qualification in the final stretch of the season.
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