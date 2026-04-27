AC Milan 0-0 Juventus Serie A 2025-26: Rossoneri Maintain Three-Point Edge Over Juve After Gritty Draw

The Serie A 2025-26 clash between AC Milan and Juventus ended in a tense 0-0 draw at the San Siro in Milan, Italy on April 27, Monday. In a match dominated by tactical discipline and defensive solidity, both sides struggled to find a clinical edge. Juventus thought they had broken the deadlock in the first half when Khephren Thuram found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. AC Milan came closest to a winner early in the second half when Alexis Saelemaekers struck the crossbar. Despite late pressure from Juve’s Francisco Conceicao, Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan remained immovable in his 200th appearance, securing a clean sheet. This stalemate keeps Milan in third place, maintaining their three-point lead over fourth-placed Juventus as both clubs push for Champions League qualification in the final stretch of the season.

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AC Milan vs Juventus Italy Serie A soccer-Francisco Conceicao
Juventus's Francisco Conceicao, left, fights for the ball with AC Milan's Luka Modric during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alessio Morgese/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Juventus Italy Serie A soccer-Referee Simone Sozza
Referee Simone Sozza shows the yellow card during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alessio Morgese/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Juventus Italy Serie A soccer-Alexis Saelemaekers
AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers in action during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alessio Morgese/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Juventus Italy Serie A soccer-Pervis Estupinan
AC Milan's Pervis Estupinan, front, fights for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alessio Morgese/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Juventus Italy Serie A soccer-Niclas Fullkrug
AC Milan's Niclas Fullkrug, right, reacts during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alessio Morgese/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Juventus Italy Serie A soccer-Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus's Dusan Vlahovic reacts during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alessio Morgese/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Juventus Italy Serie A soccer-Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus's Dusan Vlahovic in action during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alessio Morgese/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Juventus Italy Serie A soccer-Jonathan David
Juventus's Jonathan David, right, competes for the ball with AC Milan's Samuele Ricci, left, during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Alessio Morgese/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Juventus Italy Serie A soccer-Rafael Leao
AC Milan's Rafael Leao controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
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AC Milan vs Juventus Italy Serie A soccer-Jonathan David
Juventus' Jonathan David, left, vies for the ball with AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
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