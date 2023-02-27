FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh To Lead India In Matches Against Germany, Australia

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 20-member Indian men's hockey team against reigning world champions Germany and world No. 4 Australia in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Rourkela. (More Hockey News)

Harmanpreet will be assisted by mid-fielder Hardik Singh.

The squad includes experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and young Pawan, who replaced Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who has sought leave for his marriage.

The defence will be led by Harmanpreet, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, and Manpreet Singh.

The midfielders include Hardik, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Raj Kumar Pal.

Young S Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek and Gurjant will form the fulcrum of the strike force.

Australian David John and BJ Kariappa have been named as the interim coaches along with Shivendra Singh for the upcoming matches.

Those players who have not been selected have been relieved from the national coaching camp to play in the third Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championships 2023, which began in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The national selectors have chosen a young team that is making good progress on the international stage. They will be well-guided by the presence of senior players who have extensive international experience playing for India.

"At the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela, the team will play under interim coaches until Hockey India announces the new chief coach," said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey in a statement.

India will take on Germany in the first match on March 10, followed by Germany playing against Australia on March 11.

On March 12, India and Australia will go head-to-head, while on March 13, India will play against Germany for the second time.

On March 14, the spotlight will be on Germany and Australia, and the final match in Rourkela will take place on March 15, with India playing against Australia in the second leg.