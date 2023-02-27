Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh To Lead India In Matches Against Germany, Australia

Home Sports

FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh To Lead India In Matches Against Germany, Australia

The national selectors have chosen a young team that is making good progress on the international stage. They will be well-guided by the presence of senior players who have extensive international experience playing for India.

India will take on Germany in the first match on March 10.
India will take on Germany in the first match on March 10. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 6:37 pm

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 20-member Indian men's hockey team against reigning world champions Germany and world No. 4 Australia in the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Rourkela. (More Hockey News)

Harmanpreet will be assisted by mid-fielder Hardik Singh.

The squad includes experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and young Pawan, who replaced Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who has sought leave for his marriage.

Related stories

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek Score Brace As India Hammer Japan In Classification Match

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Overdependence On Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh's Injury Cost India

FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh To Lead India Against Spain, New Zealand; Manpreet Singh Named Deputy

The defence will be led by Harmanpreet, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manjeet, and Manpreet Singh.

The midfielders include Hardik, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Raj Kumar Pal. 

Young S Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek and Gurjant will form the fulcrum of the strike force. 

Australian David John and BJ Kariappa have been named as the interim coaches along with Shivendra Singh for the upcoming matches.

Those players who have not been selected have been relieved from the national coaching camp to play in the third Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championships 2023, which began in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The national selectors have chosen a young team that is making good progress on the international stage. They will be well-guided by the presence of senior players who have extensive international experience playing for India. 

"At the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela, the team will play under interim coaches until Hockey India announces the new chief coach," said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey in a statement.  

India will take on Germany in the first match on March 10, followed by Germany playing against Australia on March 11.

On March 12, India and Australia will go head-to-head, while on March 13, India will play against Germany for the second time.

On March 14, the spotlight will be on Germany and Australia, and the final match in Rourkela will take place on March 15, with India playing against Australia in the second leg.

Tags

Sports Hockey FIH Pro League Harmanpreet Singh India National Hockey Team Hardik Singh PR Sreejesh Jugraj Singh Manpreet Singh Hockey India Dilip Tirkey
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read