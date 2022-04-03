Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIH Pro League 2021-22: India Beat England 3-2 In Marathon Shoot-Out To Climb On To Top Of Table

By virtue of the win, India climbed to the top of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 standings with 18 points from nine games. India will play England in the second leg on Sunday.

FIH Pro League 2021-22: India Beat England 3-2 In Marathon Shoot-Out To Climb On To Top Of Table
Indian players celebrate a goal against England during their FIH Pro League 2021-22 encounter. HI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 8:24 am

The Indian men's hockey team beat England in a dramatic shoot-out after both sides were locked 3-3 in the regulation time in the opening match of the double-leg FIH Pro League 2021-22 tie at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

LIVE STREAMING | HOCKEY NEWS

In the shoot-out, the hosts won 3-2 to pocket two points (including a bonus) against England's one. Abhishek (14th minute), Shamsher Singh (27th) and Harmanpreet Singh (52nd) were the goal scorers for India in the regulation time.

Related stories

FIH Pro League 2021-22: India, Germany Face Off In Rescheduled Double Header On April 14-15

Live Streaming Of India Vs England, FIH Pro League 2021-22: Watch IND Vs ENG Hockey Matches Live

FIH Women’s Pro League 2021-22: India’s Home Games Vs England Postponed After COVID Hits British Camp

England sounded the board through Nicholas Bandurak (8th, 28th) and Sam Ward (60th), who scored from a penalty stroke. Both the teams will lock horns against each other again in the second match of the tie on Sunday.

England started the match on a positive note by taking the lead in the eighth minute from a penalty corner conversion by Bandurak. Even though they were not up to their best, India drew level six minutes later through Abhishek, who scored with a fierce reverse hit after receiving a pass from Shamsher.  

India took the lead in the 27th minute through Shamsher's field strike.  But India's joy was shotlived as England drew level a minute later, once again through a penalty corner conversion by Bandurak.

It was a scrappy first half from both the teams, more so from the Indians as they failed to secure a single penalty corner as against England's three.  England continued to play positively after the change of ends and secured a penalty corner soon but veteran India custodian PR Sreejesh made a fine save keep the scores level.

The Indians were lacklustre throughout the game with their passes, more so in the third quarter. India's below-par showing can be gauged from the fact that they failed to win a single penalty corner in the first three quarters.

The Indians, however, stepped up in the final quarter and got back-to-back penalty corners just eight minutes from the final whistle, the second of which was converted by Harmanpreet with a stunning drag-flick to take a 3-2 lead. 

But there was more drama in store as the fragile Indian defence conceded a penalty stroke just 14 seconds from the final hooter and Ward was bang on target to level the scores once again and take the match into shoot-out.

It was a marathon shoot-out as both the teams faltered, but eventually the Indians held their nerves to come out on top and pocket two points from the game. By virtue of the win, India climbed to the top of the Pro League standings with 18 points from nine games.

Tags

Sports FIH Pro League 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League Hockey India Vs England India Men’s National Hockey Team England Men’s National Hockey Team Abhishek Shamsher Singh Harmanpreet Singh Sam Ward PR Sreejesh Nicholas Bandurak Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneshwar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Here's All You Need To Know About Political Crisis In Sri Lanka

Here's All You Need To Know About Political Crisis In Sri Lanka

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT