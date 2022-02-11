Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIH Men's Pro Hockey League: Unbeaten India Face South Africa

India have won both their matches in the South Africa leg of FIH Men's Pro Hockey League - 5-0 vs France and 10-2 vs South Africa.

FIH Men's Pro Hockey League: Unbeaten India Face South Africa
Jugraj Singh, second from left, hit scored a hat-trick against South Africa on February 9, 2022. Photo: Hockey India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 3:00 pm

Having begun their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/2022 campaign with two comprehensive wins on the trot, a confident India men’s hockey team will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when it takes on France in Potchefstroom on Saturday. (More Hockey News)

In the opening match, India beat France 5-0 where Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh, who was playing his 200th international match, scored goals. 

Related stories

Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Netherlands Call Off India Trip Due To COVID Scare

FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22: India Ride On Young Jugraj Singh’s Hat-Trick To Thrash South Africa 10-2

FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22: India Kick Off Campaign With 5-0 Win Over France

"It was good to start off the campaign with a win. Our first quarter was patchy but after the first quarter we played a rather composed game. We played to our structure and converted from the chances we created," stated India skipper Manpreet Singh.
 
Despite the win, Manpreet believes France is an unpredictable team and on a good day they can pull off a surprise any team. 

"It's important we don't take them lightly when we play against them on Saturday. We saw what France is capable of when they played against Netherlands. 

"The match went into a shootout after 2-2 draw and eventually they lost in the shootout. Even when we played against them, they created good chances to score," he added.

India are slated to take on hosts South Africa a day later on Sunday and the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist will vie to end their South African sojourn on a winning note.
 
India had hammered South Africa 10-2 on Wednesday. 

New comer Jugraj Singh scored a hat-trick of goals with Gursahibjit Singh and Dilpreet Singh scoring braces. 

Harmanpreet, new comer Abhishek, and Mandeep Singh were the other goal scorers for India. 

Though it was a big-margin victory for India, Manpreet expressed that there were several aspects the team could have done better particularly in the second half. 

"Definitely the highlight of this match was both new comers in the team Jugraj and Abhishek scoring goals and also creating opportunities.

"But when we watched the videos from this match, we definitely felt that as a team, we could have done better in the second half. There were lapses in the defence, which allowed South Africa to come back into the game and we didn't carry on the same tempo with which we started the match." 

The skipper hopes to achieve more consistency in the remaining to games.
 
"We will need to play consistently in all four quarters and that will focus on doing that in the upcoming two matches against France and South Africa. It will obviously be good if we can end the tour with winning points," he concluded. 
 
India is currently placed third in the pool standings behind Netherlands and Belgium respectively who have played four matches. 

They will take on France on Saturday followed by South Africa on Sunday. 

Both matches start 9:30pm IST.

Tags

Sports Hockey FIH Men's Pro Hockey League IND Vs SA Potchefstroom India National Hockey Team South Africa National Hockey Team Manpreet Singh Field Hockey India Vs South Africa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina In Unwanted List After Duck In 3rd ODI

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina In Unwanted List After Duck In 3rd ODI

IND Women Vs NZ Women, ODI Series, Live Streaming: Where To See New Zealand Vs India Matches Live

NZ-W Vs IND-W, 1st ODI: India Women Aim To Sort Combination Ahead Of World Cup

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 17 Live

IPL 2022: What Makes David Warner The Most Sought-After In Mega Player Auction

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival