Friday, Dec 02, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain In Recovery Mode After Surprise Loss To Japan

Live
south korea
South Korea
portugal
Portugal
Live
ghana
Ghana
uruguay
Uruguay
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
switzerland
Switzerland
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
brazil
Brazil
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
usa
USA
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
australia
Australia
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
poland
Poland
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
senegal
Senegal
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
croatia
Croatia
05 Dec | 00:30 am
Full Table
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
2
costa rica
Germany
4
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
2
japan
Spain
1
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
1
canada
Morocco
2
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
0
croatia
Belgium
0
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
1
saudi arabia
Mexico
2
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
0
poland
Argentina
2
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
1
australia
Denmark
0
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
1
tunisia
France
0
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
0
wales
England
3
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
0
iran
USA
1
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain In Recovery Mode After Surprise Loss To Japan

Spain progressed to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup but suffered a surprising loss to Japan in the final group game.

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has scored three goals in three games.
Spain striker Alvaro Morata has scored three goals in three games. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
img
AP
UPDATED 02 Dec 2022 5:25 pm

It’s not how Spain imagined reaching the knockout phase of the World Cup: finishing the group stage with a loss and having to rely on other teams to help it advance. (More Football News)

Spain survived but heads into the round of 16 against Morocco with bruised confidence after losing 2-1 to Japan.

“We have to recover emotionally,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said after the match Thursday. “We will be playing against one of the surprise teams of the World Cup and we will have to be fully prepared. There are only 16 teams left in the tournament and you have to play better. It’s going to be very difficult.”

Few expected Spain would have such a hard time getting through the group stage in Qatar after opening with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica. It had also played well against Germany despite conceding a late equalizer, and a draw against Japan in the final group game would have been enough to send Spain through to the round of 16.

But after going into what Luis Enrique called “collapse mode” in a five-minute span after halftime, Spain was in danger of an embarrassing early exit, which it avoided thanks to Germany’s 4-2 win over Costa Rica in the other Group E match.

Players were anxious on the bench knowing that if Costa Rica won the other match, Spain would be eliminated. Luis Enrique said he would “have had a heart attack” had he known that at one point Costa Rica took the lead over Germany, temporarily pushing Spain out of second place in the group.

It was a big scare, and now La Roja is going into recovery mode ahead of its match against Morocco on Tuesday.

“We have to analyze what happened and fix what we didn’t do well,” Luis Enrique said. “I need to try to get the players cheered up again.”

Spain is trying to win its first major title since the 2012 European Championship. It won its lone World Cup trophy in 2010 in South Africa.

By finishing second in its group, Spain avoided 2018 runner-ups Croatia in the round of 16, and possibly world champion Brazil in quarterfinals and Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the semifinals. On its side of the bracket now, Spain has teams like England and defending champion France, which it could meet in the semis.

“It doesn’t matter, the opponents keep changing,” Luis Enrique said. “We wanted to finish with a win and in first place. There’s nothing to celebrate.”

The coach made five changes to his lineup from the 1-1 draw against Germany, bringing in Alejandro Balde, Pau Torres, Nico Williams, César Azpilicueta and Álvaro Morata, who scored in the first half for his third goal in as many matches in Qatar.

Azpilicueta, who was substituted at halftime with a knock on his leg, made the cross for Morata’s goal. Balde was to blame for Japan’s equalizer after losing possession near the penalty area.

“I considered that these 11 were the best ones for this match, I have trust in all of my players,” Luis Enrique said. “But looking at how things turned out afterward, maybe I wouldn’t have picked the same 11. But it’s easy to say it now.”

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Football Spain National Football Team Japan National Football Team Luis Enrique Alvaro Morata Cesar Azpilicueta
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland, Serbia Lock Horns To Book A Round Of 16 Berth

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran National Team Reaches Home To A Subdued Welcome

FIFA World Cup 2022: Breezy Portugal Aim At Winning Group, Avoiding Brazil In Round Of 16

Transfers: Portuguese Star Cristiano Ronaldo Linked To Saudi Club As Future Still Uncertain

FIFA World Cup 2022: French Federation Files Complaint With FIFA Over Disallowed Goal Versus Tunisia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Mexico Beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 But Fall Short At The Final Hurdle

FIFA World Cup 2022: Robert Lewandowski Celebrates 'Happy Defeat' As Poland Advance To Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi, Argentina Progress To The Round Of 16 Thanks To Their 2-0 Win Over Poland

FIFA World Cup 2022: Tunisia Win Against France But Their Hopes To Progress End

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Close Encounters And Twisty...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA Provide Christian...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain In Recovery Mode After...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: What's Next For Roberto...

Advertisement