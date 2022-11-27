FIFA World Cup 2022: Raphael Varane's Return Boosts French Morale Higher

Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Live
croatia
Croatia
canada
Canada
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
germany
Germany
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
serbia
Serbia
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
england
England
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Mexico
0
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
0
japan
Costa Rica
1
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
0
belgium
Morocco
2

FIFA World Cup 2022: Raphael Varane's Return Boosts French Morale Higher

Varane lasted 75 minutes before being substituted against Denmark on Saturday.

France's Raphael Varane fights for the ball with Andreas Cornelius of Denmark.
France's Raphael Varane fights for the ball with Andreas Cornelius of Denmark. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 27 Nov 2022 8:37 pm

Kylian Mbappe's goals took defending champion France into the knockout round of the World Cup. Raphael Varane's return gave the French camp an added reason to celebrate. (More Football News)

The pre-tournament injury blues are fading, Les Bleus are feeling upbeat again and looking like one of the tournament favorites.

Mbappe's two goals in Saturday's 2-1 win against Denmark helped the French become the first defending World Cup champions to reach the round of 16 since Brazil in 2006.

France's night was made even better by the return of Varane to the center of defense. It was the elegant defender's first game since limping off in tears after sustaining a hamstring injury playing for Manchester United on Oct. 11.

There were genuine fears his World Cup might be over, or that he wouldn't be fit enough to play in Qatar.

But his 88th appearance for Les Bleus went smoothly.

“I'm very happy, very satisfied to be here. I've worked very hard and I enjoyed it a lot,” Varane said after the game. 

“It's always special to play at a World Cup, to play for your country. I'm making the most of it.”

His calming presence, exceptional reading of the game and strong heading ability were on display at Stadium 974, where he played alongside Dayot Upamecano.

Varane lasted 75 minutes without any apparent discomfort before coach Didier Deschamps gave him a breather ahead of table-topping France's final Group D game Wednesday against Tunisia.

With France already through, it's a low-pressure match that gives Deschamps an opportunity to test another central defensive partnership with Varane alongside Ibrahima Konate — who played in the 4-1 win against Australia.

Then Deschamps can decide which pairing he prefers for the round of 16.

It was a relief for Deschamps to see Varane come through a physical encounter unscathed, even more so because he has so many stars missing.

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema; key midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante; central defender Presnel Kimpembe, left back Lucas Hernandez, and forward Christopher Nkunku were all ruled out of the World Cup by injuries. 

So it would have been a crushing blow for Deschamps to lose Varane, his best defender when France won the 2018 World Cup and a hugely-respected member of the squad.

Luck could be turning France's way, with Theo Hernandez replacing his injured brother at left back and setting up Mbappe's first goal against Denmark after a slick one-two with the PSG star, who has three goals in the tournament.

