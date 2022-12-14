FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Ties World Cup Appearance Record
Lionel Messi will surpass the appearance record of Lothar Matthaus on Sunday when Argentina take on the winner of France Vs Morocco in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
APUPDATED 14 Dec 2022 8:54 am
Lionel Messi tied the record for most appearances at the World Cup on Tuesday when he played for the 25th time for Argentina at soccer’s biggest tournament. Lothar Matthäus of Germany previously held the record outright. (More Football News)
Messi, who is playing in his fifth and likely final World Cup, will have a chance to break the record because Argentina will play in either the final on Sunday or the third-place playoff on Saturday.
Messi has already reached some other World Cup milestones in Qatar. He surpassed Diego Maradona as the Argentina player with the most appearances in the World Cup during the group stage, and joined Gabriel Batistuta with 10 goals in the tournament by scoring a penalty against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.