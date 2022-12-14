Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Ties World Cup Appearance Record

15 Dec | 00:30 am
france
France
morocco
Morocco
Full Table
14 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
3
argentina
Croatia
0
11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
1
england
France
2
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
1
morocco
Portugal
0
10 Dec | 00:30 am
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Argentina
2
09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
1
croatia
Brazil
1
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Ties World Cup Appearance Record

Lionel Messi will surpass the appearance record of Lothar Matthaus on Sunday when Argentina take on the winner of France Vs Morocco in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi is also the top scorer for Argentina in world cups with 11 goals.
Lionel Messi is also the top scorer for Argentina in world cups with 11 goals. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 14 Dec 2022 8:54 am

Lionel Messi tied the record for most appearances at the World Cup on Tuesday when he played for the 25th time for Argentina at soccer’s biggest tournament. Lothar Matthäus of Germany previously held the record outright. (More Football News

Messi, who is playing in his fifth and likely final World Cup, will have a chance to break the record because Argentina will play in either the final on Sunday or the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Messi has already reached some other World Cup milestones in Qatar. He surpassed Diego Maradona as the Argentina player with the most appearances in the World Cup during the group stage, and joined Gabriel Batistuta with 10 goals in the tournament by scoring a penalty against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Football Argentina National Football Team Lionel Messi Croatia National Football Team Lothar Matthaus Diego Maradona
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Jurgen Klinsmann Opines On World Cup Exits Of Brazil, England

FIFA World Cup 2022: Aurelien Tchouameni Shows At Qatar Why Kylian Mbappe Wanted Him At PSG

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Aim To End Lionel Messi's World Cup Dream

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe To Face Good Friend Achraf Hakimi In The Semifinal

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Says His World Cup Winning Dream Has Ended

FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate Wants Time To Decide On Future As England Coach After World Cup Exit

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal Prepares For Post-Cristiano Ronaldo Era After World Cup Exit

FIFA World Cup 2022, France Vs England: Kylian Mbappe Laughs, Shows His Joy As World Cup History Beckons

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Fails In Likely Last World Cup

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final:...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Julian Alvarez Shines...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric's World Cup...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Ties World Cup...

Advertisement