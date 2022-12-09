Friday, Dec 09, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022. Croatia Vs Brazil, Quarterfinals: Croatia Beat Brazil In Penalty Shootout, Advance To Semifinal

Live
netherlands
Netherlands
argentina
Argentina
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
portugal
Portugal
11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
france
France
Full Table
09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
1
croatia
Brazil
1
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Australia
1
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
3
netherlands
USA
1
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022. Croatia Vs Brazil, Quarterfinals: Croatia Beat Brazil In Penalty Shootout, Advance To Semifinal

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

Croatia players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against Brazil on Friday.
Croatia players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against Brazil on Friday. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 09 Dec 2022 11:20 pm

Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. (More Football News)

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, with both goals coming in the additional 30 minutes. Neymar scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar's goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands to try to return to the World Cup final four years after losing the title to France.

Five of Croatia's last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including in its penalty shootout win over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar. The team has been successful in eight of its last 10 knockout matches at the tournament.

Brazil was trying to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2014. The team hadn't made it to the last four since hosting the tournament eight years ago, when the Selecao was embarrassed by Germany 7-1.

Brazil was trying to defeat a European opponent in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since the 2002 final against Germany when the team won for the last time.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Neymar Brazil National Football Team Croatia National Football Team Luka Modric Dominik Livakovic Andrea Petkovic
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe Ready To Take On England In the Quarters

FIFA World Cup 2022: England's Kyle Walker Aims To Stop Kylian Mbappe

FIFA World Cup 2022: Hansi Flick To Continue As Germany Coach Despite World Cup Debacle

The Next FIFA World Cup Will See 48 Teams Contesting For The Elusive Prize

Belgium Forward Eden Hazard Retires From International Football

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Cuts A Solitary Figure After Being Benched

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sergio Busquets Nearing Twilight With Spain

FIFA World Cup 2022: Gabriel Jesus Ruled Out Of The World Cup After Undergoing Surgery

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Goncalo Ramos Scores Hat-Trick As Portugal Smash Six Goals Against Switzerland

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Equals Pelé's...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022. Croatia Vs Brazil,...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal Vs Morocco,...

Advertisement