Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Live
argentina
Argentina
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
tunisia
Tunisia
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Gets Serenaded On His World Cup Debut

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who hadn't even made his professional debut by the time the last World Cup, scored the first goal on Monday in a 6-2 victory over Iran.

Jude Bellingham's stock continues to rise in Europe.
Jude Bellingham's stock continues to rise in Europe. Twitter
img
AP
UPDATED 22 Nov 2022 3:30 pm

He started. He scored. He got serenaded. (More Football News)

All in all, a pretty good World Cup debut for 19-year-old Jude Bellingham.

The England midfielder, who hadn't even made his professional debut by the time the last World Cup was played four years ago, scored the first goal on Monday in a 6-2 victory over Iran at Khalifa International Stadium.

And it was his first goal for England.

“No better place to do it,” said England captain Harry Kane, who was the leading scorer at the tournament four years ago when the team reached the semifinals.

The England fans who made their way to the first World Cup in the Middle East certainly enjoyed it, singing the Beatles classic “Hey Jude” to Bellingham, who is quickly living up to his reputation as one of the most talented youngsters in the game.

Several of Europe's leading clubs are already positioning themselves for an off-season move with Borussia Dortmund widely expected to be selling. Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are all said to be admirers.

The goal on Monday came from a header that sailed over the opposing goalkeeper in the 35th minute.

“To be honest, I thought it had missed," Jude Bellingham told the BBC. "Then it took ages to loop into the goal. I said I wanted to score more goals for Dortmund and England this year and to get in the right position. Brilliant ball in from (Luke) Shaw and I was just there to flick it away. Really proud moment for me.”

Bellingham made his professional debut for Birmingham City in 2019 when he was only 16 years old. Europe's biggest clubs took notice.

He spurned United, even after former manager Alex Ferguson was enlisted to entice him to the Premier League club.

Instead, Jude Bellingham believed his development would be better served in Germany with Dortmund. It turned out be a sound choice.

And with the boisterous singing coming from the stands in Qatar, it sounded even better at his first World Cup.

Tags
Sports Fifa Jude Bellingham England National Football Team Iran National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Borussia Dortmund English Premier League (EPL) Birmingham City Fc
Advertisement

Other top stories

VP Dhankhar To Attend FIFA World Cup Opening In Qatar

National

City Of Kolkata Gears Up For The Biggest Football Tournament - FIFA World Cup 2022

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Why The West Must Stop Hypocrisy Of Bashing Qatar

International

Fifa World Cup 2022: Not Just Beer, There’s A Strict No On Many Other Things Too In Qatar

Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Gambles On Qatar World Cup To Restore Pride

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Star Karim Benzema Ruled Out Of Qatar World Cup With Thigh Injury

Sports

FIFA World Cup Great Moments: Luis Suárez Bites Giorgio Chiellini

Sports

FIFA World Cup Great Moments: Frank Lampard’s ‘Ghost Goal’ Against Germany

Sports

FIFA World Cup Great Moments: Pelé Lifting His 3rd World Cup Before Turning 30

Sports

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Borussia Dortmund's Jude...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran Team Make Powerful...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Love' Detail On Belgium's...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale Scores As Wales...