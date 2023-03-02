Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
F1: Lance Stroll To Return For Bahrain Grand Prix After Injury

Reserve driver Felipe Drugovich replaced Stroll as the teammate to Fernando Alonso in testing after the Canadian's accident while training in Spain.

Stroll had suffered the injury after falling from his bike.
Stroll had suffered the injury after falling from his bike.

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 3:26 pm

Lance Stroll is set to drive for Aston Martin at the Bahrain Grand Prix this week after missing preseason testing due to a wrist injury. (More Motorsport News)

Reserve driver Felipe Drugovich replaced Stroll as the teammate to Fernando Alonso in testing after the Canadian's accident while training in Spain. Aston Martin said on Thursday Stroll was back.

"It was an unfortunate accident. I fell from my bike when my tire caught a hole in the ground," Stroll said. 

"But thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly.

"Since then, I've been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend."

Drugovich and another reserve, former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne, will remain at the track in Bahrain this weekend.

