Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Erling Haaland Set For English Premier League Debut For Manchester City Vs West Ham United

The schedule for EPL 2022-23 season was released on Thursday. The first meeting between Manchester City and Liverpool is scheduled for October.

Erling Haaland Set For English Premier League Debut For Manchester City Vs West Ham United
Erling Haaland is the headline signing to the EPL so far this offseason. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 9:29 am

Erling Haaland’s English Premier League debut is set to come in an away match at West Ham when Manchester City opens its title defense at the Olympic Stadium. (More Football News)

The schedule for the league’s 2022-23 season was released on Thursday, with Liverpool — the team widely expected to vie for the title with City again — starting away to promoted team Fulham. City plays its first game a day later.

The first meeting between City and Liverpool is scheduled for the middle of October at Anfield, two weeks after City hosts Manchester United.

Haaland is the headline signing to the league so far this offseason after joining from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old striker’s first competitive home game for City should be at home to Bournemouth in the second round.

Related stories

La Liga Files Transfer Complaint To UEFA Against Manchester City And Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City Complete Erling Haaland Transfer From Borussia Dortmund On Five-Year Deal

UEFA Nations League: Portugal Draw Against Spain; Erling Haaland Gives Norway Good Start – In Pics

Nottingham Forest was promoted via the Championship playoffs and its first match in the league since 1999 is at Newcastle.

The opening game of the season on Aug. 5 sees Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace.

The league will take a break after the weekend of Nov. 12-13 until Dec. 26 because of the World Cup.

Tags

Sports Football English Premier League EPL Manchester City Liverpool West Ham United Erling Haaland Fulham Anfield Manchester United Nottingham Forest Newcastle Arsenal Crystal Palace
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read