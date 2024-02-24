EFL Cup, Chelsea Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch CFC Vs LIV Final On TV And Online

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the EFL Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25, 2024. The Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup 2023-24 final match kicks-off at 8:30 PM IST, and will be available to be streamed on FanCode app and website. (More Football News)
As for the EFL Cup history goes, Liverpool are one of the most successful teams in the cup competition with nine victories whereas Chelsea have claimed the trophy five times. However, under Jurgen Klopp's reign, Liverpool have been one of the most dominant teams in this competition this season.
Liverpool come into the final on the back of a two-legged win over Fulham with a 3-2 win in the semis.
On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea bounced back from their 0-1 defeat in the first leg against Middlesbrough by thrashing them 6-1 in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.
Despite a flaky start to their Premier League campaign, Chelsea have been consistent in the EFL Cup. The Blues have won 10 games in 25 matches and are placed 10th in the EPL standings with 35 points.
Chelsea and Liverpool are not new to the EFL Cup meetings with the Blues defeating the Reds in 2004-05 season but the latter came back to beat Chelsea in 2021-22 season.
Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-To-Head
Chelsea and Liverpool have met each other 196 times so far with the Reds winnings 85 of those battles. The Blues have registered 65 victories whereas 46 have ended in a draw.
When will the Chelsea Vs Liverpool EFL Cup 2023-24 football final match be played?
The Chelsea Vs Liverpool EFL Cup 2023-24 football final match will be played on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 8:30pm IST at the Wembley Stadium in London.
Where will the Chelsea Vs Liverpool EFL Cup 2023-24 football match be live streamed?
The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.
On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?
Unfortunately, there won't be any telecast on any TV channel.