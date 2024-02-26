Sports

EFL Cup: Virgil Van Dijk's Extra-Time Goal Takes Liverpool To 10th Title

In a game that went to extra time and was decided through Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute strike, Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final to win the EFL Cup 2023-24 title, also known as the Carabao Cup. Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool to a record-extending 10th English League Cup title at Wembley on Sunday, February 25. The centre back’s header in the 28th minute of extra time settled a tense clash that had ended 0-0 in regulation time. The victory clinched an eighth piece of major silverware for Jurgen Klopp and ensured that the Liverpool manager will not end his final season at the club empty-handed. Klopp will step down at the end of the season, but the triumph in the League Cup has kept his team on course for an improbable quadruple of trophies. Liverpool currently lead the English Premier League table and are still in contention for the FA Cup and Europa League.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 26, 2024

EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp lifts the trophy next to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk as the team celebrates winning the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.

1/10
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk holds the trophy after winning the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.

2/10
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas pose with the trophy after winning the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.

Advertisement
3/10
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, left, lifts the trophy next to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk as the team celebrates winning the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.

Advertisement
4/10
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after his team won the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.

Advertisement
5/10
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea players react disappointed after Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk scored in extra time during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.

Advertisement
6/10
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates, surrounded by team mates, after scoring his side's first goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.

7/10
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.

8/10
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.

9/10
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.

10/10
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea
EFL Cup 2023-24 Final Liverpool vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saves a shot by Chelsea's Cole Palmer, top, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement