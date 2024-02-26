Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp lifts the trophy next to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk as the team celebrates winning the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk holds the trophy after winning the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas pose with the trophy after winning the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.
Advertisement
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, left, lifts the trophy next to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk as the team celebrates winning the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.
Advertisement
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after his team won the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.
Advertisement
Chelsea players react disappointed after Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk scored in extra time during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.
Advertisement
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates, surrounded by team mates, after scoring his side's first goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.
Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.
Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saves a shot by Chelsea's Cole Palmer, top, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London.