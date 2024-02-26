Sports

EFL Cup: Virgil Van Dijk's Extra-Time Goal Takes Liverpool To 10th Title

In a game that went to extra time and was decided through Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute strike, Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final to win the EFL Cup 2023-24 title, also known as the Carabao Cup. Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool to a record-extending 10th English League Cup title at Wembley on Sunday, February 25. The centre back’s header in the 28th minute of extra time settled a tense clash that had ended 0-0 in regulation time. The victory clinched an eighth piece of major silverware for Jurgen Klopp and ensured that the Liverpool manager will not end his final season at the club empty-handed. Klopp will step down at the end of the season, but the triumph in the League Cup has kept his team on course for an improbable quadruple of trophies. Liverpool currently lead the English Premier League table and are still in contention for the FA Cup and Europa League.