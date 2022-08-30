Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC Enter Quarter-finals; FC Goa Bow Out

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC qualified for the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup football tournament, blowing away Neroca FC 3-0 at the Orange Brigade’s home turf in Imphal on Tuesday. (More Football News)

In what was another highly impressive and professional display by the side from Hyderabad in Group C, the Manolo Marquez-managed team now has three wins from three games.

Their top striker Bartholomew Ogbeche (17th and 82nd minute) scored his second brace of the tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium to climb on top of the scorer’s chart with four goals now against his name.

Australian Joel Chianese gave Hyderabad the lead in the third minute.

In Kolkata, FC Goa bowed out of the tournament on a high after their young side held a Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC to an entertaining 2-2 draw in a Group A match.

The defending champions Goan side came from behind in the second half to share the spoils with Phrangki Buam (53rd minute) and Lesly Rebello (64th) scoring to cancel out first half goals from Sunil Chhetri (24th) and N Siva Sakthi (26th).

The Blues dominated the game from the start and had the majority of the possession in the first half. They did not give the Gaurs any chance to settle down in the game.

The first goal came in the 24th minute from a free-kick, after Rohit Kumar was fouled just outside the box. Chhetri curled one delightfully into the top right corner to give Bengaluru FC a deserving lead. It was the talisman’s third goal of the tournament.

Bengaluru continued to dominate the proceedings with Bruno Ramires in thick of things, providing accurate passes to wingers Udanta Singh and Namgyal Bhutia. The pair were always willing to run into the open spaces left by the Goan defence.

One such ball from Bruno found Udanta who headed it across the six-yard box for Siva Sakthi to score his second of the tournament and double BFC’s lead.

BFC began the second half brightly but FC Goa showed more vigour and hunger to come back in the game. The Goans started to press higher up the pitch, creating more chances. The BFC midfield and defence came under pressure and conceded the first goal from a blunder.

A weak header to the keeper by Rohit Kumar was poached by Buam, who rounded off goalie Amrit Gope to finish with consummate ease.

Goa continued to attack and the second goal came in the 63rd minute from a darting run by Vasim Inamdar, who pushed the ball ahead for captain Lesley Rebello to send the ball in between the keeper’s legs.

The Gaurs ended their Durand Cup campaign with four points while Bengaluru have seven points from three games.

Bengaluru will play Mohammedan Sporting on September 2 to decide Group A winners.