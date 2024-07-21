Sports

Dani Carvajal Tipped For Surprise Ballon D'or Win By Former Real Madrid Team-mate

Both Vinicius and Bellingham have been touted as contenders for football's top individual honour after helping Madrid win LaLiga and the Champions League

Dani Carvajal-football
Dani Carvajal capped an incredible season by winning Euro 2024
info_icon

Dani Carvajal has been tipped to beat his Real Madrid team-mates Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to the Ballon d'Or by Joselu. (More Football News)

Vinicius contributed 36 goal involvements throughout 2023-24 (23 goals, 13 assists) with Bellingham managing 33 (24 goals, nine assists), the latter assisting the former for Los Blancos' second goal in their Champions League final victory over Borussia Dortmund.

It was right-back Carvajal, however, who opened the scoring in that showpiece game at Wembley Stadium, and he went on to play a key role as Spain won Euro 2024.

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. - (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained

BY Associated Press

He started five of La Roja's seven matches in Germany and his performances have earned him the support of Joselu – who left Madrid for Qatari side Al-Gharafa last month.

The striker said of Carvajal, as quoted by AS: "I have always said it, he is the one who deserves it the most. 

"He has won everything there is to win, scoring goals, being important, the MVP in finals… he would be more than a deserved winner."

Fabio Cannavaro was the last defender to win the Ballon d'Or in 2006, when he captained Italy to World Cup glory.

Fourteen of the last 15 editions of the award have been won by an attacker, with midfielder Luka Modric (in 2018) the only non-forward to win it in that time. Lionel Messi (eight times), Cristiano Ronaldo (five) and Karim Benzema (once) have all claimed it during that span. 

