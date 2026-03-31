Dallas Mavericks Vs Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA 2026: Dosunmu’s Triple-Double Spoils Edwards’ Dallas Return
The Minnesota Timberwolves made a loud statement with a crushing 124-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks. In a highly anticipated matchup, Ayo Dosunmu stole the spotlight, recording a massive 18-point, 15-rebound, and 12-assist triple-double. Minnesota’s philosophy overwhelmed a sluggish Dallas defense that missed a secondary scoring punch to support their starters. Even with Anthony Edwards returning to the lineup with 17 points off the bench, the Wolves dominated transition play from start to finish. The 30-point blowout keeps Minnesota firmly entrenched in the hunt for a top-tier postseason spot.
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