Dallas Mavericks Vs Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA 2026: Dosunmu’s Triple-Double Spoils Edwards’ Dallas Return

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a loud statement with a crushing 124-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks. In a highly anticipated matchup, Ayo Dosunmu stole the spotlight, recording a massive 18-point, 15-rebound, and 12-assist triple-double. Minnesota’s philosophy overwhelmed a sluggish Dallas defense that missed a secondary scoring punch to support their starters. Even with Anthony Edwards returning to the lineup with 17 points off the bench, the Wolves dominated transition play from start to finish. The 30-point blowout keeps Minnesota firmly entrenched in the hunt for a top-tier postseason spot.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Dallas Mavericks Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Basketball-
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) runs the court after scoring in the second half of an NBA basketball against the Dallas Mavericks game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Gareth Patterson
1/9
Dallas Mavericks Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Basketball- Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) sits on the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Gareth Patterson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Dallas Mavericks Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) is guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Gareth Patterson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Dallas Mavericks Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) looks to pass the ball around Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Gareth Patterson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Dallas Mavericks Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) scores over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Gareth Patterson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Dallas Mavericks Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Gareth Patterson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Dallas Mavericks Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley looks to pass the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Gareth Patterson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Dallas Mavericks Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) scores past Dallas Mavericks forwards Daniel Gafford (21) and Cooper Flagg (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Gareth Patterson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Dallas Mavericks Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards runs the court before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Gareth Patterson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Dallas Mavericks Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) drives past Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Gareth Patterson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings V Gujarat Titans T20 Cricket Match Today - What To Know

  2. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mullanpur For Match Number 4

  3. IPL Dispatch: Cricket Australia Issues 'Fully Aware' Rejoinder; JioStar 'Ends' Bangladesh Deal

  4. Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans Preview, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Eye Winning Start In Mullanpur

  5. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blitzkrieg Shapes Royal Hammering Of Chennai

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  2. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  3. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  4. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  5. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 30, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026 – Flagship Project: Blue And Red And Black, The Bastions Against BJP Takeover

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  5. Chennai Express: Can MK Stalin Return To Power Once More?

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  2. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  3. US Israel Iran War: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  4. Russia Concerned Over Possible US Takeover Of Key Afghan Airbase

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Says U.S. Negotiating With Iran Parliament Speaker, Iran Denies Talks

  2. Gemini April 2026 Horoscope: Learning Opportunities, Career Focus, Financial Gains And Relationship Harmony

  3. Virgo April 2026 Horoscope: Smart Decisions In Career, Stable Finances And Improved Personal Connections

  4. Libra April 2026 Horoscope: Balanced Growth In Career, Financial Improvement And Meaningful Relationships

  5. Cancer April 2026 Horoscope: Emotional Strength, Career Clarity, Financial Planning And Family Support

  6. Euphoria Season 3 New Trailer Shows Zendaya's Rue Being Investigated By DEA Agents

  7. Rahul Banerjee Death: AICWA Demands FIR, Judicial Inquiry Against Producers, Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Actor's Family

  8. Leo April 2026 Horoscope: Leadership Success, Financial Confidence, Romantic Energy And Health Awareness