Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Score, 1st T20I: UAE-W Choose To Bat First, Check Playing XIs

ZIM-W Vs UAE-W Live Score, 1st T20I: After the ODI series ended 2-2, Zimbabwe Women and United Arab Emirates Women are set to play in the two-match T20I series, starting on October 5 in Bulawayo

Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Score, 1st T20I
Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Score, 1st T20I: UAE-W Choose To Bat First, Check Playing XIs Photo: X/ zimbabwewomen
info_icon

The 1st T20I between Zimbabwe Women and United Arab Emirates Women is set to commence today, October 5, 2025, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Both teams are eager to start the T20I series on a high note after a competitive 2-2 draw in the recent ODI series.

Zimbabwe Women enter this match in strong form, having secured five consecutive T20I victories. On the other hand, the UAE Women will look to bounce back from recent setbacks, including four consecutive T20I losses. With both teams eager to claim the first T20I win, fans can expect an exciting and closely contested match.

Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 1st T20I: Toss Update

UAE Women won the toss and opted to bat first.

Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates Women (Playing XI): Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Heena Hotchandani, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale, Udeni Dona, Indhuja Nandakumar

Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu, Josephine Nkomo(c), Adel Zimunu, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nyasha Gwanzura, Christine Mutasa

Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women 1st T20I match will be live streamed on Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel.

Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 1st T20I: Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Adel Zimunu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Beloved Biza, Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda

United Arab Emirates: Rinitha Rajith, Siya Gokhale, Udeni Dona, Esha Oza, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Samaira Dharnidharka, Emily Thomas, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Athige Silva, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Mehak Thakur, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

