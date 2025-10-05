Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Score, 1st T20I: UAE-W Choose To Bat First, Check Playing XIs

The 1st T20I between Zimbabwe Women and United Arab Emirates Women is set to commence today, October 5, 2025, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Both teams are eager to start the T20I series on a high note after a competitive 2-2 draw in the recent ODI series.
Zimbabwe Women enter this match in strong form, having secured five consecutive T20I victories. On the other hand, the UAE Women will look to bounce back from recent setbacks, including four consecutive T20I losses. With both teams eager to claim the first T20I win, fans can expect an exciting and closely contested match.
Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 1st T20I: Toss Update
UAE Women won the toss and opted to bat first.
Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates Women (Playing XI): Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Heena Hotchandani, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale, Udeni Dona, Indhuja Nandakumar
Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu, Josephine Nkomo(c), Adel Zimunu, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nyasha Gwanzura, Christine Mutasa
Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming
Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women 1st T20I match will be live streamed on Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel.
Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 1st T20I: Full Squads
Zimbabwe: Adel Zimunu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Beloved Biza, Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda
United Arab Emirates: Rinitha Rajith, Siya Gokhale, Udeni Dona, Esha Oza, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Samaira Dharnidharka, Emily Thomas, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Athige Silva, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Mehak Thakur, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh