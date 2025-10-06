Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women Toss Update, 2nd T20I: UAE-W Batting First - Check Playing XIs

UAE-W take on ZIM-W in the 2nd T20I in Bulawayo
UAE-W are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first match
UAE-W have won the toss and elected to bat first
The United Arab Emirates Women arrive in Bulawayo on a high, having convincingly won the opening T20I by 35 runs. Their skipper, Esha Oza, was the star of the show, hammering an unbeaten 97 to anchor the innings, while contributions from the top order provided solid support and set up a comprehensive victory. Riding this momentum, UAE will be keen to maintain their winning form and close out the series with another strong performance.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women will be eager to bounce back on home soil. Their batting struggled under pressure in the first match, and they will be looking to stabilize their innings with steadier starts. Players across the lineup will need to step up, not only to post competitive totals but also to apply pressure on the visitors. A collective effort with both bat and ball will be essential if Zimbabwe are to remain in contention.
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, hosts the second T20I once again. Known for favoring teams that bat first, the venue rewards aggressive stroke play. With UAE leading the series 1-0, they enter as slight favorites, but Zimbabwe’s determination to avoid a whitewash could make this a thrilling contest.
Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women - 2nd T20I Toss Update
UAE-W won the toss and elected to bat first.
Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women - 2nd T20I Playing XIs
Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Loreen Tshuma, Josephine Nkomo(c), Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu(w), Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Christine Mutasa
United Arab Emirates Women (Playing XI): Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Heena Hotchandani, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale, Udeni Dona, Indhuja Nandakumar